LG Display maintains record as No. 1 seller of UHD panels

Flat panel maker LG Display retained its status as the top seller of ultra-high-definition panels in the fourth quarter of last year, industry data showed Sunday, amid the booming popularity of high-end TVs.LG Display shipped 6.27 million units of ultra-high-definition TV panels in the October-December period, accounting for 31.1 percent of the global ultra-high-definition panel market, according to the data compiled by industry tracker IHS.LG Display has maintained its lead for the fifth consecutive quarter, the data showed.Another Korean panel maker, Samsung Display, came in second with shipments of 4.69 million units for a 23.3 percent share.The two Korean companies accounted for some 55 percent of the global ultra-high-definition TV market in the fourth quarter of last year, the data showed.Industry watchers said demand for ultra-high-definition TVs is likely to further rise because tech manufacturers are rolling out affordable models, making the products accessible to more users.Taiwan-based AU Optronics was the No. 3 player with a 12.7 percent share in the fourth quarter, followed by another Taiwanese manufacturer, Innolux, with 12.3 percent, according to the data. Yonhap