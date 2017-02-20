Speak up on North human rights (국문)

Arrests so far in relation to the brazen assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, point to the Pyongyang regime for ordering the killing. The young leader is in the international spotlight for being ruthless enough to eliminate anyone — his uncle and now his brother — if they pose the slightest threat to his authority and wealth.
Pyongyang has posed a threat for its nuclear arms. We chose to turn blind eyes to the testimonies about the inhumane conditions North Koreans were in, including the torture and labor camps.
But seeing how blatant and merciless the ruler can be, we must no longer keep our mouths shut about human rights conditions in the North. If someone can order an assassination of a brother who does not pose an immediate threat to his power, we can imagine how ruthless he can be to others. There had been reports of a purge under the rules of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il. But Kim Jong-un seems to be much more ruthless than his grandfather and father.
The daylight murder in an international airport should raise awareness of the dire state of human rights conditions and be used to add international pressure on Pyongyang. Seoul authorities should do what it can to raise the issue in a United Nations review on a resolution on North Korean human rights next month.
Kim may have eliminated a potential threat, but at the same time aggravated international distrust of the reclusive regime and pushed his country further away from the international community. Beijing again would have been startled by the erratic ways of the young leader.
China on Saturday announced that it will stop importing North coal. North Korea under layers of international sanctions would become further isolated and face more hardship because of its ruler’s horrid ways. In today’s society, no state can survive on its own. No matter how it tries, the North too cannot stay self-sufficient.
Seoul authorities should actively get involved so that the body of the deceased is handled in a dignified way. Regardless of his blood relation, Kim Jong-nam’s corpse should be returned to his family. Malaysian authorities have reiterated that the body will be returned to the family, although the deputy prime minister indicated that the corpse could be handed over to the North. Diplomatic efforts should be made to prevent post-mortem abuse of the deceased by the North for propaganda purposes.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 20, Page 30
김정남 피살 사건이 예상대로 북한의 소행임을 확신할 수 있는 말레이시아 당국의 수사 결과가 19일 발표됐다. 5명 모두가 북한인이란 건 단순한 우연으로 치부할 수 없는 대목이다. 북한을 철권통치 중인 김정은이 권력을 위해서라면 형제마저 미련 없이 암살해 버리는 잔인무도한 괴물임이 다시 한번 입증된 것이다.
그간 우리는 주로 핵 위협의 시각에서 북한을 바라보고 대응해 왔던 게 사실이다. 심지어 과거 몇몇 정권은 유례없는 세습 독재정권에 의해 북녘 땅의 동포들이 고문 당하고, 강제노동소에 끌려가고, 기관포로 사지가 찟겨도 못 본 척, 못 들은 척 해왔다.
하지만 더 이상 북한 인권문제에 대해 침묵해선 안된다. 배다른 형일지언정 가가운 피붙이마저 독살해버리는 독재자라면 혈연관계 없는 일반인은 어떻게 다룰지는 안봐도 능히 짐작할 수 있다. 김일성·김정일 시대에도 숙청이 없었던 것은 아니다. 하지만 김정은 정권 하에서처럼 수십명씩 무더기로 처형됐던 적은 없었다.
그러기에 이번 사건을 계기로 북한의 인권유린 실태의 심각성을 국제사회에 알리는 동시에 김정은 정권도 압박해야 한다. 다음달 유엔 인권이사회에서 채택될 '북한 인권 결의안'에도 이 문제와 관련된 내용이 포함될 수 있도록 우리 당국은 애써야 할 것이다.
이번 사건으로 김정은은 의붓형 김정남을 제거함으로써 자신의 자리를 넘볼 수 있는 위험인사를 없앨 수 있을진 모르지만 국제사회 내 북한의 고립을 더욱 심화시켰다. 특히 김정남에 호의적인 중국의 감정을 자극했을 게 분명하다. 18일 중국 당국이 유엔 대북 제재 차원에서 북한산 석탄 수입을 전면 중단하겠다고 밝힌 것도 김정남 암살에 대한 응징으로 보인다. 가뜩이나 고립무원(孤立無援)에 처한 북한으로서는 이만저만한 자충수가 아닐 수 없다. 외국과의 경제적 협력 관계가 거미줄처럼 얽힌 현대사회에서는 한 국가가 뚝 떨어져 살아갈 수 없다. 북한도 예외가 아니다. 이번처럼 반인륜적 만행으로 고립을 자초하면 북한 동포의 고난은 물론 정권의 몰락도 재촉한다는 사실을 김정은 정권은 깨닭아야 한다.
우리 당국도 이번 사건의 진실이 은폐되지 않도록 김정남 시신 인도문제 등에 적절히 대처해야 한다. 비록 김정일의 아들일지언정 김정남도 어떤 상황에서도 존중되야할 인간이기에 그의 시신은 유족들에게 넘겨지는 게 정당하다. 말레이시아 경찰 측에서도 여러차례 이같은 원칙을 밝힌 바 있다. 다만 걱정은 지난 13일 말레이시아 부총리가 문제의 시신을 "북한에게 넘겨주겠다"고 딴소리를 했다는 점이다. 시신 인도 문제를 놓고 말레이시아 내에서 혼선이 빚어져 혹시라도 북한에 넘겨져 오만 거짓과 억지를 부리는데 악용되지 않도록 막아야 할 것이다.