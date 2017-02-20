Winners chosen in 13th ESU competition

Winners of the 13th ESU Korea Public Speaking Competition and guests at Incheon National University’s Assembly Hall on Saturday. Distinguished guests included Ryu Kwon-ha, far left, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Anthony Spaeth, second from left, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief; and Sanjay Sadarangani, far right, the country head of global trade and receivables finance from HSBC Korea. [PARK SANG-MOON]

The final round of the 13th English-Speaking Union (ESU) Korea Public Speaking Competition was held Saturday at Incheon National University in Songdo, Incheon, on Saturday. The final contestants were narrowed down from a field of nearly 800 participants.Each participant gave five-minute speeches in English and answered questions from a panel of judges. Contestants were divided into four groups: elementary lower-level, elementary higher-level, middle and high school.The lower-level elementary division was made up of students in the first to third grades, while the high-level elementary group comprised fourth- through sixth-graders.The event, held twice a year, was hosted by the Korea JoongAng Daily and the British Embassy. Official sponsors for this year’s first ESU contest were HSBC Korea and Incheon National University.Distinguished guests included Ryu Kwon-ha, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Lee Bong-jae, the newspaper’s executive manager; and Sanjay Sadarangani, the country head of global trade and receivables finance from HSBC Korea, who presented the awards.The Korea JoongAng Daily’s editor-in-chief, Anthony Spaeth, was the final competition’s chief judge.The Grand Prize, the contest’s highest honor, was given to four contestants - one each from each age group. Jo Yoo-min from Hanbat Elementary School, Na Ha-youn from Suwan Elementary School, Woo Jung-min from Joongam Middle School, and Kim Chan-ho from Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies.Kim Chan-ho, the Grand Prize winner in the high school division, will face the next Grand Prize winner of the 14th ESU Korea to determine who will compete in the International Public Speaking Competition next year in London as the Korean representative.The Gold Prize went to Lee Jia of Daesung Elementary School in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, Jeong Ji-soo of Daedo Elementary School, You Seo-jin of Jusung Middle School, and Tak Jeong-won of Dongjak High School.The Silver Prize went to Lee Ji-an of Seoul Kyungbok Elementary School, Kim Yoon-seo of Seongnam Maesong Elementary School, An Joung-bin of Yonggang Middle School, and Hwang Bo-hyun of Ewha Girls’ Foreign Language High School.The Bronze Prize went to Lee Ho-jung of Daejeon Seowon Elementary School, Lee Ye-jun of Yale Elementary School, Oh Da-eun of Gochang Middle School, and Roh Hee-sue of Seohyun High School.The Participation Prize was given to three contestants in each age group: Hong Jun-gi of Gaesin Elementary School, Bae Min-seo of Buhung Elementary School, Jang Ju-hyeon of Hanbat Elementary School, Kim Do-hyun of Sejong Elementary School, Woo Yea-won of BIS Canada, Lee Si-won of Pakmun Elementary School, Cho Hye-jun of Wolchon Middle School, Jeon Jae-hyung of Joongdong Middle School, Lee Da-yeon of Bakhyun Middle School, Jeong Yeon-woo of Dongtan Global High School, Yoon Hee-min of Hana Academy Seoul, and Richard Shim Jo of Asia Pacific International School.Creative Prizes, given to students who couldn’t reach the final round but gave creative speeches, were awarded to Jeong So-yeon of Daedo Elementary School, Lee Chae-seong of Hyoja Elementary School, Lee So-min of Hanbat Elementary School, Yun Seo-hyun of Sinchon Elementary School, Youm Min-joo of Mokil Middle School, Lee Seung-hyun of Daesong Middle School; Jang Soo-a of Chung Nam Samsung Academy, and Lee Yuna of Jinseon Girls’ High School.For information about the contest, visit www.esukorea.org, or call 02-2031-1295 or 1223.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]