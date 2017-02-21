Widening our scope of imagination (국문)

Prior to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, several foreign athletes have swapped their passports to become naturalized Korean citizens.
Ten athletes have already earned the Taegeuk emblems given to Korean athletes, but the number will go up because there are more non-Korean athletes in the process of naturalization procedures. It is likely that 15 out of the 130 athletes who will compete in the upcoming games next year will be naturalized citizens.
This is not a new trend in sports. We have many naturalized athletes who compete in various sports.
In soccer, Shin Eui-son, Lee Seong-nam came from Russia and Lee Sa-vik from Croatia, while there are naturalized athletes from China in ping pong such as Kwak Bang-dang, Dang Ye-seo and Seok Ha-jeong.
A majority of the foreign-born athletes competing for Korea in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will play for sports such as ski and ice hockey which have not had Korean medal winners before.
In the history of the Winter Olympics, Korean athletes have earned 54 medals so far — 26 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze — and all the medals have come from sports on ice such as speed skating, figure skating and short track skating.
Prior to the 2002 World Cup, which was co-hosted by Korea and Japan, the Korean national football team wanted to beef up its defense and it was in the process of naturalizing Maciel, a Brazilian defender who played for Jeonnam (now the Jeonnam Dragons), but public opinion soured.
Naturalized athletes are widely accepted by the public these days but still many people oppose having naturalized athletes by bringing up the issue in a roundabout way.
They say, “What is the point of earning medals through naturalized athletes?” Or “If they really like Korea enough that they earned citizenship, why do they stick to dual citizenship?”
When the performances of such athletes are not good enough, they say, “Is this what you wanted to achieve through naturalization?”
At some level, such comments seem reasonable but they are based on deep-rooted nationalism. These people say Korean athletes, who swapped passports to play in other countries such as Choo Sung-hoon in judo and Ahn Hyun-soo in short track skating, have turned against their home.
Recently, a genome research team at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology found that “Koreans are descendants of hunters-gatherers and agricultural folks of the southern race.”
Hunters and gatherers arrived in the Far East as they stopped over at locations like the eastern coastal areas of China 30,000 or 40,000 years ago, while agricultural people arrived in the Far East via the same route about 10,000 years ago.
The southern race refers to those from what are currently Southeast Asian countries. The myths which state Koreans are descendants of Dangun or Dongyi tribe of Mongolia are false.
Benedict Anderson (1936-2015), an anthropologist and political scientist who served as a professor emeritus at Cornell University, wrote that nationalism is “imagined communities” in his book “Imagined Communities” (1983).
Now the time has come for us to widen the scope of our imagination.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 20, Page 30
*The author is a deputy sports news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHANG HYE-SOO
2018 평창 겨울올림픽을 앞두고 많은 동계스포츠 종목이 귀화 외국인 선수를 국가대표로 뽑았다. 이미 10여 명의 선수가 귀화해 태극마크를 달았다. 현재 귀화 절차를 진행 중이거나 추진하는 선수들까지 합치면 내년 평창올림픽 한국 선수단의 귀화선수 비율은 10%를 넘길 전망(130명 중 15명)이다. 사실 그간 하계종목에도 축구의 신의손⋅이성남(이상 러시아)⋅이싸빅(크로아티아)이나 탁구의 곽방방⋅당예서⋅석하정(이상 중국) 등 귀화선수가 있었다. 평창올림픽을 앞두고 여러 종목 선수들이 앞다퉈 귀화하다 보니 최근 흐름이 두드러져 보이는 측면도 있다.
귀화는 그간 겨울올림픽에서 존재감을 보여주지 못했던 스키 등의 설상 종목이나 아이스하키에 몰려 있다. 실제로 한국의 역대 겨울올림픽 메달은 54개(금 26, 은 17, 동 11)인데, 모두 빙상 종목(스피드, 피겨, 쇼트트랙 스케이팅)에서 나왔다. 저변이 넓지 않아 선수를 키워 내기 어려운 현실과 안방에서 남의 잔치를 할 수 없다는 절박함이 '귀화 외국인 선수 영입'이라는 해법으로 이어졌다.
2002 한·일 월드컵을 앞두고 당시 수비진이 허약했던 한국은 프로축구 전남 수비수 마시엘의 귀화를 추진했다. 하지만 정체불명의 '순혈주의'까지 앞세운 여론의 반대에 부닥쳤다. 그 시절에 비하면 귀화를 보는 시선도 많이 개방적이 됐다. 그래도 여전히 곱지 않은 시선은 존재한다. 대놓고 반대하면 차별로 보일까 우려해서일까. 반대하는 방식도 우회적이다. 대표적인 게 "귀화선수를 통해 메달을 따는 게 우리에게 무슨 의미냐" 내지 "정말 한국이 좋아서 귀화했다면 굳이 이중국적을 유지해야 하나" 등이다. 귀화선수의 성적이 저조할 때 "이러려고 귀화까지 시켰냐"고 말하는 것도 본질적으로는 귀화에 대한 반대심리가 깔려 있다.
이런 지적이 일견 타당해 보여도 그 이면에는 고루한 민족주의 내지 애국주의가 도사리고 있다. 외국으로 귀화한 뒤 한국을 상대로 승리한 선수들에 대해 '조국을 메쳤다'(유도 추성훈) 내지 '조국을 등졌다'(쇼트트랙 안현수)고 표현하는 것도 시점만 옮겼을 뿐이지 사실은 귀화 반대론과 같은 맥락이다.
최근 눈길을 끄는 연구 결과가 나왔다. 울산과학기술원(UNIST) 게놈연구소는 지난 2일 "한민족은 남방계 수렵 채취인과 남방계 농경민족의 피가 섞여 형성됐다"는 연구 결과를 발표했다. 수렵채취인은 3만~4만 년 전 동남아에서 중국 동부 해안을 거쳐 극동 지역으로 들어왔고, 농경민족은 1만 년 전 같은 경로를 통해 들어왔다는 것이다. 남방이라면 지금의 동남아다. 우리 민족이 환웅과 웅녀 사이에서 태어난 단군의 후예라거나, 몽골 벌판에서 말 달리던 동이족의 후예라는 건 적어도 신화나 전설 속 얘기란 뜻이다. 한국이 '동이족의 후예'라서 양궁에 강한 게 아니다.
인류학자이자 정치학자인 베네딕트 앤더슨(1936~2015) 전 코넬대 명예교수는 '민족이란 상상의 공동체'라고 말했다. 적어도 이제는 상상의 폭을 더 넓혀야 할 때다.
장혜수 차장/스포츠부 부데스크