A meaningless war (국문)
나라 찢어놓고 탄핵전쟁 승리하면 뭐하나
Feb 21,2017
The Saturday public rallies in the downtown streets of Seoul that began in October against the scandal-ridden President Park Geun-hye administration are showing worrying signs. Violent rightist supporters of the president have joined the streets ahead of the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. The older generation says the country has never been so divided since the aftermath of liberation from Japanese colonial rule over what government system the liberated nation should run on. The rallies had been peaceful. The crowd would boo whenever some extremists behaved and shouted disrespectfully or got out of order.
But last weekend, the head of Parksamo, a die-hard group supporting President Park, declared a change in the rally and said it would go “entirely different” from the past peaceful ways within the law’s permissible boundaries. The banner cries became violent, declaring “patriotic revolt was the life” and some even urged the president to proclaim martial law.
Some of the extreme leftists also became brazen. A group calling itself the People’s Democracy Party criticized the main opposition Democratic Party for being too soft and demanded the opposition and people involved in the peaceful rally to stage “democratic revolt” if the impeachment is not passed by the Constitutional Court.
Politics in a democracy has a duty to prevent a revolution. Presidential candidates from the opposition should plead with people to respect court rulings and constitutional order instead of joining the street rallies. Park also should not think of raising her hopes amid fiery signs from rallies of support. She should start preparing for her withdrawal. What is the use of reinstating a president who wrecked the country?
박근혜 대통령 탄핵심판을 앞두고 광화문과 시청에서 벌어지는 군중 대결이 ‘심리적 내전’ 수준을 넘어서는 게 아니냐는 우려를 낳고 있다. 1945년 해방된 나라의 정치 체제를 어떻게 가져갈까 하는 문제를 놓고 찬탁(신탁통치 찬성)과 반탁 세력이 대립했던 시기를 떠올리는 사람들도 적지 않다. 지금까지 광화문의 촛불 대중과 시청의 태극기 집단은 평화적 자세를 견지했다. 집회에서 극단적 주장이나 일탈적 행동이 나올 때마다 다수의 참가자들이 야유를 보내고 비폭력을 외침으로써 한국의 광장정치는 찬사를 받기도 했다.
그러나 지난 주말 태극기 행사에서 모임을 주도해 온 정광용 박사모 회장은 “오늘부로 방향과 성격, 방식을 깡그리 바꾼다”며 소위 국민저항본부 발족을 선언한 뒤 “그동안 평화적인 방법을 고수했지만 이제는 법이 허용하는 범위 내에서 완전히 다른 방식으로 할 수 있다”고 말했다. 수십만 태극기 인파 가운데 ‘애국폭동이 길이요, 진리요 생명’ ‘계엄령이 답’ ‘탄핵무효, 국회해산, 특검해체’라고 쓰인 선전물도 난무했다.
촛불집회에서 ‘이석기 석방’ ‘사드 배치 반대’같이 국가교란 구호가 등장한 것은 어제오늘이 아니지만 이제 내놓고 민중혁명과 폭동을 주장하는 세력들이 활보하고 있다. 영문으로 민중민주당(People's Democracy Party)이라고 쓰는 정치그룹은 “ 문재인이 했던 탄핵 기각은 곧 혁명이란 말로 돌아가야 한다” “지금은 중간층의 요구대로 비폭력을 따라가고 있지만 기각되면 당연히 달라진다”며 폭력 준비를 촉구하는 인쇄물을 아무런 제재 없이 돌렸다.
민주공화정 헌법체제에서 정치의 존재 이유는 혁명을 막는 것이다. 야당의 대선주자들은 촛불집회에 경쟁적으로 참석할 때가 아니다. 헌정질서에 따라 탄핵 결과에 승복할 것을 국민에게 호소하는 게 도리다. 박근혜 대통령도 점점 과격성을 띠는 태극기집회를 통해 구명의 지푸라기를 잡으려 기대하지 말라. 그보다 스스로 거취를 정리하는 방법을 진지하게 검토해 보기 바란다. 나라를 이렇게 찢어놓고 박 대통령이 다시 살아나면 무슨 소용이 있고, 민주당이 집권하면 무슨 보람이 있겠는가.
