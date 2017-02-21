Adding insults to injury (국문)

Malaysia’s foreign ministry Monday called in North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol and ordered its ambassador to Pyongyang to return home. The Malaysian government took the step after evidence strongly pointed to North Korea as being behind the assassination last week of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. In a press conference a day earlier, local police authorities hinted at the possibility of Pyongyang orchestrating the heinous crime on Feb. 13 after saying that they confirmed North Korean suspects based on facts and evidence collected so far.
Nevertheless, Ambassador Kang bluntly claimed to a group of journalists that he could not trust the results of the Malaysian police investigation because “Kim Jong-nam died of natural causes.” Despite tangible evidence, including CCTV video that captured the moment of the murder, Kang attempted to cover up. He went so far as to say that the police investigation is “politically motivated,” calling for a joint probe together with North Korean authorities. We are dumbfounded at his strange logic.
Ambassador Kang even claimed that the Malaysian government is colluding with Seoul to push Pyongyang into a corner. That’s not just a totally groundless accusation, but an insult to Malaysia and South Korea. Kang insisted that only Seoul benefits from the murder as it could help the South Korean government distract attention from the political chaos after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and the deepening controversy over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system.
Ambassador Kang must want to cover up the truth as quickly as possible after all the evidence points to Pyongyang as being behind the merciless killing. The ambassador’s blaming of other countries will only intensify the international community’s suspicions about who would really order such a horrendous murder.
The Malaysian authorities reaffirmed the principle that they will hand over Kim Jong-nam’s body to his family after getting to the bottom of the case in accordance with the law. We welcome Malaysia’s position as it follows international law. North Korea must respect Malaysia’s sovereignty and follow its decision unless it desires international disgrace. If Pyongyang still insists on its innocence, it must cooperate with the Malaysian police for investigations after bringing several suspects back to Malaysia from North Korea.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 21, Page 30
말레이시아 외교부가 어제 강철 주말레이시아 북한 대사를 초치하고 평양 주재 자국 대사를 본국 송환한 것은 김정남 암살의 배후가 북한으로 드러난 데 대한 응분의 조치다. 말레이시아 경찰은 전날 기자회견에서 팩트와 증거에 입각해 북한 출신 용의자들을 확인했다고 밝혀 지난 13일 김정남이 피살된 배후에 북한 정권이 있음을 시사했다.
그런데도 강 대사는 이날 기자들 앞에서 “김정남은 자연사했으며 경찰 수사 결과를 믿을 수 없다”고 주장했다. 당시 정황은 물론 공항 CCTV로 촬영한 동영상 등 과학적 증거까지 있는데도 손바닥으로 하늘을 가리려 시도했다. 한술 더 떠 “수사가 정치적으로 진행되고 있다”고 주장하며 말레이시아 경찰청과 북한 당국의 공동 조사도 요구했는데 이는 ‘적반하장’의 무도한 행동일 뿐이다.
게다가 그는 “말레이시아 정부가 한국 정부와 결탁해 북한이 배후라고 한다”고 했는데 이는 근거 없는 비방이자 말레이시아와 한국에 대한 외교적 모욕이다. 더욱 황당한 것은 “이번 사건의 유일한 혜택을 보는 것은 한국”이라며 한국에서 벌어지고 있는 정치적 혼란, 사드(THAAD·고고도미사일방어) 논란 등을 거론했다는 점이다. 이는 모든 증거가 김정남 살해의 배후로 북한을 지목하자 물타기를 통해 진실을 감추고 하루빨리 덮으려는 술책일 뿐이다. 강 대사가 이런 황당한 발언을 하면 할수록 도대체 이번 사건 배후가 누구기에 외교관을 시켜 이렇게 무리한 발언을 서슴지 않는지에 대한 국제사회의 의혹만 증폭될 뿐이다.
말레이시아 당국은 이날 자국 법규에 따른 사건 수사와 김정남 시신의 가족 우선 인계 원칙을 재확인했다. 이는 국제법상 적법하고 합리적인 조치다. 북한 당국이 더 이상 망신당하지 않으려면 말레이시아의 주권을 존중하고 이 같은 결정에 따라야 한다. 북한이 그리도 결백하다면 사건 당일 말레이시아를 떠나 평양으로 돌아간 사건 용의자들을 신속히 말레이시아로 송환해 수사에 적극적으로 협조하면 될 일 아닌가.