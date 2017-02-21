‘Reply’ producers working on new drama

The creative minds behind the popular “Reply” television drama are introducing a brand new series.According to CJ E&M on Monday, producer Shin Won-ho and screenwriter Lee Woo-jung is introducing a new drama with a plot based in prison. The company said that the title of the drama is not decided and tryouts for actors are currently being held.The two have been working together since “Reply 1997” aired on tvN in 2012, and have since collaborated on its later iterations including “Reply 1994” in 2013 and “Reply 1988” in 2015. The television series is one of cable TV’s most successful shows, boasting viewership ratings rivaling those from network television.Meanwhile, the producer said that the next iteration of “Reply” will arrive either next year or 2019.By Chung Jin-hong