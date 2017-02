French carmaker Citroen unveils its Grand C4 Picasso, a seven-seat multipurpose vehicle, on Monday at its showroom in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul. The automaker also showed off its five-seat C4 Picasso. The seven-seater boasts a fuel efficiency of 14.2 kilometers per liter (33.4 miles per gallon) and the five seater 14.4 kilometers per liter. [CITROEN]