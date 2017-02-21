Clazziquai’s Alex, Cho Hyun-young have split

Singer/actor Alex from music group Clazziquai and Cho Hyun-young from the disbanded girl group Rainbow are no longer a couple.Confirmed to be dating in 2015, Cho’s agency said that the two have decided to part ways after a short 16-month relationship.“Cho has just signed a contract with our company after a long time performing under a girl group,” said her agency Mama Creative. “They naturally grew apart since she has been busy preparing as an actress.”The couple was been known for their twelve year age difference. News of their unexpected breakup comes one month after the 37-year old actor made an appearance on JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” and talked about his dating life. Meanwhile, Alex’s group Clazziquai is currently on hiatus after groupmate Horan was found drunk driving for the third time.By Chung Jin-hong