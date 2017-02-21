Creative diplomacy

Karen Bradley, the U.K. secretary of state for culture, media and sport, second from left, tours Hyundai Card’s Studio Black, a workspace for start-ups in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Monday. She is joined by Hyundai Card CEO Chung Tae-young, who also goes by Ted Chung, on the far right. Thirteen start-ups from Korea and the United Kingdom presented their business plans during a British Creative Businesses Day event hosted by Hyundai Card and the British Embassy. [HYUNDAI CARD]