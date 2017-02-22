Yoo Ah-in lands lead in tvN drama

Actor Yoo Ah-in was confirmed for the lead role in the upcoming tvN drama “Chicago Typewriter.”The popular actor is starring alongside Ko Kyoung-pyo and Lim Soo-jung in the new romantic comedy. Yoo is starring as Han Se-ju, a young bestselling writer whose popularity skyrockets due to his handsome looks to the point that he is often the subject of fan fiction.The drama will reportedly take place during Japanese occupation in the 1930s.The upcoming show is being penned by screenwriter Jin Su-hwan, who is best known for her work on hit 2012 MBC drama “Moon Embracing the Sun,” and 2007 KBS2 drama “Scandal in Old Seoul.”Yoo recently made headlines after the news of his benign bone tumor and the unknown fate of his mandatory military enlistment. He is currently waiting to take his fourth physical examination, which will be held in March.The drama is expected to air at the end of March.By Chung Jin-hong