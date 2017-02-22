BtoB releasing album next month

Boy band BtoB is set to make a return with a new record next month.According to an official announcement made by the band, their upcoming mini-album “Feel’eM” is being released on March 6.The group’s comeback arrives four months after they unveiled their previous single “I’ll Be Your Man” last November, which was their first dance track in two years.The boy band most recently concluded their third concert “BtoB Time” in January, selling out within just two minutes.Additionally, BtoB is holding their upcoming fan meeting “BtoB’s Secret Room” in the Hwajeong Gymnasium at Korea University in Seongbuk District, central Seoul. The event is being held one day before the release of their upcoming record.The group has recently concluded promoting their new Japanese record “24/7,” which debuted at number one on Oricon’s weekly album chart. The group managed to take the top two spots on Tower Record’s yearly K-pop chart with singles “Dear Bride” and “L.U.V.”By Chung Jin-hong