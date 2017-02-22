2017.2.22 Ticket

Mamamoo, known more as a talented vocal quartet than a K-pop girl group, will be holding a concert “Moosical,” a follow up of last year’s sold-out concert. See MUSIC, left. [YONHAP]

[MUSIC]Resembling more of a vocal quartet than a female idol group, Mamamoo follows up last year’s successful concert that sold out in a minute, with MOOSICAL Curtain Call.Heralded as one of the best Korean idol groups in terms of performance, Mamamoo will be presenting a more diverse repertoire compared to last year’s concert.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets are fixed at 99,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Pop group 2PM return to perform in Korea for the first time since 2015’s “House Party.”Having delved into individual careers for the past few years, fans will welcome the final concert for the group before a few members, including Jun. K, take a leave for their military service.The performances will take place over two weekends and starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are fixed at 110,000 won ($96).Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Boy band Infinite is coming back for their third biannual grand scale fan meeting “Infinite Gathering.”This two-day fan meet, with members of the boy group granting fan’s wishes, is an attempt to communicate with their fans, including their core fan base, known as Inspirit.Last year, Infinite gave their fans their sixth mini-album, “Infinite Only,” and was nominated for the Best Male Group category in the Mnet Asian Music Awards of 2016.The shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets are fixed at 44,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Legendary tenor Jose Carreras is visiting Seoul as a part of his final world tour. Carreras has devoted his life to music for almost 50 years.The tenor made his debut in 1970 at age 24, gaining international fame over the course of his career.He became so popular that he eventually played the lead role in 24 operas only four years after his debut. Amidst his peak, however, came an unexpected diagnosis of leukemia in 1987. He managed to fully recover, returning to the stage after a few months.Korean Symphony Orchestra will share the stage with Carreras while David Gimenez joins as the conductor.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 280,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Pianist of the legendary Miles Davis Band, and member of illustrious fusion jazz group Return to Forever, Chick Corea returns to Korea with the entirety of the Elektric Band.With live performances described as “like a freight train at full speed,” the Elecktric Band’s energy will no doubt lighten up the LG Arts Center.For half a decade and even at the age of 75, Chick Corea has not shown signs of slowing down, with 63 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards speaking volumes in itself.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2 exit 7[THEATER]The hit musical which audiences first flocked to in Daehangno, Seoul’s famed theater district, “Nunsense 2” has been reworked and is coming to the Seoul Arts Center for three weeks.Running since1995, the show has been loved for over 20 years and is finally being moved to the big stage.The musical boasts a rich cast, with sitcom “High Kick!” star Park Hae-mi as the lead role, with R&B singer Lee Michelle and comedian Jo Hye-ryun also making appearances, among many others.The show starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays and national holidays. Exceptions are as follows: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Mar. 1. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 to 88,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on a mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls, and work to solve their mysterious predicament.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Last year’s critically acclaimed “Love Potion” by the Seoul Metropolitan Opera is staging an encore performance.Written by Felice Romani with music composed by Gaetano Donizetti, the finest librettist and composer of their era, “Love Potion” is loved across the globe and comes to life in Korea once again, with the production of Italian producer Cristina Pezzoli.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 120,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Successful since its premiere in 2014, and selected for the opening performance at the 2015 Cannes Dance Festival, “Vortex” returns to the National Theater of Korea this spring.National Dance Company of Korea’s first ever collaboration with a foreign choreographer in the form of Finnish choreographer Tero Saarinen, the staging, lighting, costume and music all come together to create one giant vortex in this performance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopAlso known as “Elton John and TimRice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship between the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Gong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; and Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3[FESTIVAL]The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup, released prior to the early-bird ticket being released, features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival. Domestic bands such as J Rabbit, Kiha & The Faces and Standing Egg have all been featured as well.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held in Korea for the fourth time. The one-day music festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists and an audience with a wide range of music genres.This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists.The time table will be posted on the website.Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.The starting time will be announced on the official website on April. 26.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets, and more tickets are expected to open.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.