[NEW RELEASE] PE2NY

The newest wave of Korean hip-hop aficionados may be unaware of the talented instrumentalist Pe2ny. Although highly-regarded for his soulful compositions and having worked with rapper Tablo, his dedication to a contemporary style of urban mixes leaves a bit to be desired for mainstream listeners.Hip-hop lovers should fret not, as Pe2ny’s colorful compositions on his new record will be a fantastic introduction to the underground scene. Rap superstars Basick, Vasco, Minos and even an appearance by the reggae star Skull sets the bar high in terms of lyrical content, while the overall composition of the record is a breath of fresh air in an industry saturated with similar beats and instrumentations.Pe2ny and his 23 featured rappers have all brought their A game, each track introducing an irreplaceable flow and hooks that scream originality. A particularly standout track featuring Skull called “nuh tink too lang” puts Pe2ny’s beat making finesse to the test, and the reggae singer’s lyrical flow is an unexpected match made in hip-hop heaven.By Chung Jin-hong