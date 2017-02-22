[NEW RELEASE] WUTAN

Hip-hop collective Vis Major Company, known as VMC, led by none other than Korean Hip-hop legend Deepflow, has been making big strides in the industry since its inception. Last year was the biggest year yet for the budding label, with Nucksal releasing his first full-length feature album, “The God of Small Things” in January, and Don Mills also releasing his debut album, “Meerae,” in July. Both albums received widespread praise, making VMC one of the hottest crews in the industry.Having made his debut in 2011, Wutan has remained relatively unknown to the public until 2013, where he made his name known with his appearance on the second season of “Show Me The Money”, an audition program for rappers.The second album is no different from the first in terms of lyricism. His skills haven’t died out and the album is tightly structured with great production by no less than seven producers, creating quite a varied record. The album follows the current trend of hip-hop with trap-style beats, but Wutan spices it up with his iconic style and lyrics, and is aided by label mates Odee, Nucksal and head honcho Deepflow.By Kim Jung-kyoon