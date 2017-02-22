Courting reserve officers? (국문)
문재인, 별 100개가 그리 중요한가
Feb 22,2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has brutally commanded the execution of his uncle and the assassination of his brother to cement power beyond his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong-il. Pyongyang ignored all diplomatic norms and denounced the findings of the murder investigation by the Malaysian authorities. Kim now looks insane enough to fire nuclear missiles at South Korea and elsewhere.
Last week’s missile launch and assassination of his half brother Kim Jong-nam in a Malaysian airport demands a redesign of Seoul’s security policy aimed at removing the reckless leadership in Pyongyang.
Amid unpredictable developments on the security front, Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Democratic Party, is said to be inviting hundreds of reserve officers to form an advisory group for his election camp. He reportedly could amass at least 100 stars in the rank flag.
But the number of star-studded generals supporting him won’t appease public anxieties about the leading presidential candidate’s security policy and views. Moon remains equivocal on whether or not he approves the plan to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense for deterrence against North Korean nuclear missiles. It is unclear whether he still bears the thought of reactivating inter-Korean joint-venture programs like the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tourism in Mount Kumgang and visiting Pyongyang if he is elected president. He said he could not recall what his position as the presidential chief of staff was when documents showed Seoul asked Pyongyang on its position before deciding on its vote on the 2007 United Nations Human Rights resolution.
When he is challenged with North Korea-related issues, he becomes evasive and defensive, accusing others of trying to capitalize on anti-North Korean sentiment to attack him. But voters have the right to know what a promising state executive’s detailed and clear vision is on security issues. The number of stars around him does not make him a reliable commander in chief. Courting reserve officers with hopes for potential future jobs could also be demoralizing for officers on duty. The old campaign ways do not meet with the public aspirations for new politics.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 21, Page 30
권력을 유지하기 위해 친척을 처형하고 형제를 살해하는 편집광적 잔혹성은 김정은이 그의 선대인 김일성·김정일을 훨씬 뛰어 넘는다. 김정은은 말레이시아에서 암살정권의 본색을 드러냈다. 한국 국민을 향해 주저없이 핵미사일 발사 명령을 내리고도 남을 인간임을 여실히 보여줬다. 2월 12일 북극성 2형 미사일 시험발사, 13일 김정남 독살사건은 한국 안보정책의 초점을 김정은 제거, 북한 정권의 교체에 맞춰야 할 필요성을 제기하고 있다.
국내외 안보환경이 더할 수 없을 만큼 엄중하게 흘러가고 있는데 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 금명간 예비역 장성·장교 수백 명을 끌어 모아 소위 '대선캠프 안보 자문단'을 구성한다고 한다. 계급장에 붙은 별들이 100개 이상은 된다고 하니 대세론의 기세 올리기엔 제격이겠다. 그러나 그게 국민의 안보 불안을 해소할 수 있을지 의문이다.
여론조사상 집권 가능성이 가장 큰 문재인 전 대표에 대한 안보 불안은 주변에 포진한 예비역 장성의 숫자에 있지 않다. 당장의 위협인 핵미사일 방어를 위한 사드 배치에 찬성한다는 건지 반대한다는 건지, 대통령이 되면 개성공단을 열고 금강산 관광을 재개하겠다는 그 생각에 변함이 없는지, 집권 뒤 북한을 먼저 방문하겠다는데 결과적으로 김정은에게 힘을 실어주는 행동은 아닌지, 2007년 북한 인권결의안 의사결정 때 어떤 입장이었는지 기억이 안 난다고 했는데 지금 생각은 무엇인지 등을 명확하게 밝히지 않은 데서 안보 불안이 생기는 것이다.
문 전 대표는 대중의 이런 소박한 의문에 '사악한 종북몰이' '북풍과 정면대결 선언' 등으로 답하곤 하는데 그렇게 넘어갈 일이 아니다. 유권자는 자문단의 숫자가 아니라 최종 의사결정자의 구체적이고 선명한 메시지를 듣고 싶어 한다. 안보 메시지가 불투명한 대선주자에겐 별이 100개가 아니라 1000개가 모여도 마음을 주기 어렵다. 주변에 몰려드는 전직 장성들은 한낱 자리를 탐하는 '폴리 제너럴(Politics+general·정치 군인)' 소리를 듣지 않도록 조심해야 한다. 국방에 전념하는 후배 장교들에게도 정치 바람이 불까 걱정스러울 뿐이다. 더욱이 흘러간 시대의 캠페인 방식인 이런 세 과시는 패권적 행태로 비난받을 수 있다.