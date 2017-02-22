Miles to go (국문)

The controversy over President Park Geun-hye’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil wielding influence in state affairs is heading toward another climax. Special prosecutors under independent counsel Park Young-soo have obtained clear evidence of Choi’s intervention in appointments for top government posts.
The evidence includes documents revealing her involvement in appointing heads of the National Police Agency (NPA), the Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation and Woori Bank — the government is its largest shareholder — as well as several photos of a handwritten Post-it note she wanted to send to the Office of the Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs. Lee Chul-sung, former deputy head of the NPA, whose name appears in the documents, was promoted to the chief position last July despite controversy over drunk driving.
Moreover, a lawyer for Choi wrote personal evaluations of 19 candidates for chief justices, prosecutor general, head of National Tax Service (NTS) and police chief in 2013 for President Park’s transition team. We are dumbfounded that five of them actually landed jobs as chief justices and in other government organizations. Earlier, special prosecutors also gathered tangible evidence of Choi meddling in the appointments of Park’s first cabinet members, including the head of the National Intelligence Service.
The evidence shows that President Park’s confidante intervened in the appointments of culture minister, head of the NTS and other top positions in the government. We wonder who really was president of this country.
The independent counsel must get to the bottom of the case, starting with the controversial promotion of the deputy police chief. Special prosecutors in January learned from Choi’s niece Jang Si-ho that she had heard her aunt angrily demand Lee Chul-sung’s promotion in a telephone conversation, but they did not embark on an investigation. The prosecutors should have called in Lee for interrogation before summoning former presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo. But they didn’t. As a result, prosecutors could not add the accusation to the reasons for the court to issue an arrest warrant for Woo.
The independent counsel is not aggressively investigating the case. That raises suspicions that the counsel offered a plea bargain to Woo. Since the current police chief wanted special prosecutors to thoroughly probe his promotion case, they must not drag their feet. Prosecutors must dig out the whole truth.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 22, Page 30
최순실 국정 농단의 핵심 축 가운데 하나인 인사 농단 파문이 커지고 있다. 박영수 특검은 최씨가 지난해 명품백 속에 갖고 다니던 경찰청장·우리은행장·KT&G사장 등 인사청탁용 문서, “민정수석실로 보내라”는 자필 메모 포스트잇 등이 찍힌 사진파일을 최근 확보했다. 여기에 등장한 이철성 후보자는 그해 8월 음주사고 은폐 논란 속에서도 경찰청장으로 취임했다. 이에 더해 어제는 최씨의 집사 변호사격인 맹모 변호사가 박근혜 정부 인수위 시절인 2013년 초 대법관·검찰총장·국세청장·경찰청장 후보군 19명을 추린 뒤 인사평을 담은 자료를 작성한 사실이 드러났다. 여기에 등장한 5명은 이후 대법관 및 해당 기관 수장에 임명됐다고 하니 기가 찰 노릇이다. 앞서 특검은 최씨 태블릿PC에서 국정원장 등 초대 행정부 인선안도 대거 확보했었다.
인사는 만사라고 한다. 그런데 비선 실세가 문화체육부 장관, 관세청장, 코이카 사장, 미얀마대사 등은 물론이고 사법부와 4대 사정기관 인사에도 두루 개입했다는 것이니 이 나라의 실제 대통령이 누구인지 의심이 갈 지경이다.
특검은 인사 농단 척결 차원에서라도 이 경찰청장 건의 진상부터 철저히 규명해야 할 것이다. 특검은 지난 1월 최씨의 조카 장시호로부터 “이모가 이철성을 꽂으라고 화를 내며 통화하는 걸 들었다”는 진술을 받았으나 즉각 수사에 착수하지 않았다. 또 우병우 전 민정수석을 소환하기 전에 이 경찰청장을 불러 실체를 파악할 필요가 있었음에도 그렇게 하지 않았다. 결국 우 전 수석에 대한 구속영장 청구서에 이 경찰청장 인사 청탁 부분은 언급되지 않았다. 더 큰 문제는 그런 사실이 공개된 지금도 수사에 적극적이지 않다는 점이다. 이에 따라 특검이 우 전 수석과 이 건을 놓고 플리바기닝을 한 건 아닌지 의구심만 커지고 있다.
이 청장 스스로 “특검이 사실관계를 신속하게 밝혀 달라”고 한 상황이니 더 이상 미적거릴 이유가 없다. 수사 기간 만료가 불과 일주일 앞이라 시간이 없다고 핑계대지 말고 즉각 수사에 나서야 한다. 특검이 종료되더라도 이 사건만큼은 검찰에 넘겨 끝까지 진상을 규명해야 할 것이다.