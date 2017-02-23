Why drink alone? (국문)

Honsul, a buzzword which means drinking alcohol alone, is catching on in Korea these days but some folks in the United States do not want to drink alcohol alone, so they buy wine for their furry friends.
Apollo Peak, a start-up company, hit the jackpot as it began producing and promoting cat wine. The company sold $500,000 worth of cat wine in 2016 alone. The company earns profits inside the country for the most part but it recently opened an office in China and its business is growing fast.
Some of its best-selling products are Pinot Meow, which is similar to pinot noir, or Catbernet, which sounds similar to Cabernet Sauvignon. It recently launched white wine for dogs called CharDOGnay. The success of Apollo Peak has spawned other similar companies, too.
The company couldn’t reap success just because of its quality wine. In addition, they don’t produce wine but make concoction by mixing organic beets produced in California and catnip that is harvested from Colorado. Catnip is a herb that is favored by felines.
The New York Times found that cats didn’t really like the beverage after the newspaper did simple tests at cat cafes.
But we still see many photos of cats drinking the cat wine on Instagram and other social media.
Whether the four-legged creatures like the drink or not, their owners are willing to pay between 10,000 won ($8.70) and 20,000 won for a small bottle of cat wine because they feel better having company rather than drinking alcohol alone.
Pet owners can’t exchange glasses of wine or talk over the table with their cats. Then, why do they want to drink with their pets?
A number of people on social media say their pets are “families and friends to them.” They say there is nothing wrong with drinking alcohol together with their pets because they share everything.
People treat their animals the same way they treat humans based on the many photos uploaded on Valentine’s Day in which people drank wine with their cats. But they treat their animals as family and friends because it is a way that they can find comfort.
Maybe a cat would be a better companion than two-legged friends these days because people easily get into fights when they talk about politics or religion. The huge success of the cat wine company is hilarious but it makes us sad at the same time because it is telling us that people find solace in animals.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 22, Page 31
*The author is the lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
한국에선 요즘 혼술(혼자 술 마시기)이 유행이라는데 미국에선 이런 도발적인 광고카피로 뜻밖의 성공을 거둔 스타트업이 있다. 아폴로 피크라는 고양이 와인(cat wine) 회사다. 말 그대로 고양이가 먹는 와인을 만들어 2016년 한 해 동안 50만 달러어치나 팔아 치웠다. 아직은 주로 미국 안에서 팔리지만 중국 사무소까지 낼 정도로 급성장 중이다. 포도품종 피노 누아에서 이름을 따온 ‘피노 미아오(Meow·야옹)’나 카베르네 소비뇽을 연상시키는 ‘캣베르네(Catbernet)’ 등이 인기 상품이다. 사업 전망이 좋아보였는지 캣 와이너리라는 똑같은 콘셉트의 경쟁사까지 나왔고, 최근엔 화이트 와인 품종 샤도네이 비슷한 '샤독네이(CharDOGnay)' 등 개 와인으로까지 상품을 확장했다.
이 회사가 성공을 거둔 건 절대로 와인 품질이 좋아서가 아니다. 일단 알코올이 든 진짜 와인도 아니다. 캘리포니아산 유기농 비트와 콜로라도산 캣닙(고양이가 좋아하는 허브)을 넣어 만들었다는 일종의 고양이 음료인데, 뉴욕타임스가 고양이 카페 등에서 실험을 해봤더니 정작 고양이들은 별로 좋아하지도 않았다고 한다. 그런데도 인스타그램 같은 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)상에선 이 와인을 마시는 고양이 사진을 쉽게 찾아볼 수 있다. 고양이가 좋아하든 말든 주인 입장에서 고양이와 함께 와인 마시는 맛, 다시 말해 혼술 말고 누군가와 대작하는 맛에 235mL짜리 미니어처 한 병에 1만~2만원 하는 고양이 와인을 산다는 얘기다.
사람끼리 하듯 술을 주고 받으며 진짜 대작을 하는 것도 아니고, 그렇다고 술을 가운데 놓고 대화를 할 수 있는 것도 아닌데 왜 사람들은 굳이 반려동물을 술 친구로 삼는 걸까. SNS상에 고양이와 함께 와인 마시는 사진을 올려놓은 수많은 반려동물 주인들은 "친구나 가족 같은 존재"라는 이유를 댄다. 라이프스타일을 공유하는 진정한 반려이니 술을 함께 마시는 게 하나도 이상할 게 없다는 주장이다. 밸런타인 데이에 고양이와 함께 와인 마시는 장면을 찍어 SNS에 올린 사진을 보면 정말 애완동물이 아니라 사람처럼 대한다는 걸 알 수 있다.
그런데 곰곰 생각해 보면 주인이 키우는 동물을 사람처럼 대하는 건 반려동물을 위해서라기보다 스스로 위로받기 위한 목적이 더 큰 것 같다. 정치나 종교 얘기뿐 아니라 날씨 얘기조차 쉽게 논쟁으로 번져 분위기를 망쳐 버리는 요즘 같은 시절엔 말 많은 사람보다 차라리 입 다물고 술 한잔 같이 해주는 고양이가 더 나을지도 모르겠다. 고양이 와인의 대박, 한편으론 재밌으면서도 다른 한편으론 사람에 지치고 동물에 위로받는 현대인의 모습을 보는 것 같아 어쩐지 좀 짠하다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크