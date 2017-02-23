Control household debt (국문)
한국경제 뇌관 가계부채 관리 총력 기울여야
Feb 23,2017
It is no longer news that household debt has reached a record high. But the pace and details of growth should nevertheless be alarming. While income has remained stagnant, debt surged by double-digits in 2015 and 2016.
Household credit stood at 1,344 trillion won ($1.17 trillion) as of the end of last year, according to Bank of Korea data. Annual and quarterly gains have been the highest since the data was first compiled in 2002. Household debt in the fourth quarter grew nearly 48 trillion won, tantamount to full-year growth in 2012.
Loans accelerated faster in the non-banking sector due to tighter regulation at banks. High-interest non-banking institutions upped their marketing to draw customers when banks tightened loan regulations. Most of their customers have low-income and poor credit. If their loans sour, financial instability is inevitable. Loan burdens would make low-income lives worse and increase sluggishness in consumption as well as trigger various social problems.
The series of government actions to rein in household debt such as tougher loan guidelines and real estate regulations have ended up only containing lending in banks. The risk has moved to the non-banking sector.
It is natural for private-sector debt to increase when the economy becomes bigger. But the household debt load is excessive for the economy and unhealthy. The International Monetary Fund last year has been warning of swelling household debt. It advised watch over non-banking debt and demographics in borrowers. It also recommended an amendment to the country’s unique jeonse rent system and housing loan practices. The government must strengthen risk control management in the non-banking sector.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 23, Page 30
우리나라 가계부채가 ‘사상 최고치’를 갈아치웠다는 뉴스에 우리는 어느 새 둔감해진 듯하다. 하지만 그 수치가 어떻게 구성되어 있는지 뜯어보면 심란해진다. 가계부채의 양적·질적인 면, 그리고 그 증가 속도 면에서 모두 적신호이기 때문이다. 소득이 제자리걸음인데 빚은 2015년과 지난해 연속 두 자릿수 비율로 급증했다.
한국은행의 21일 자료를 보면 작년 말 우리나라 가계부채는 1344억원으로 또다시 최고치를 기록했다. 특히 지난해 연간 및 분기별 증가액 모두 2002년 관련 통계를 내기 시작한 이래 최대치였다. 4분기의 경우 주택담보대출을 포함한 가계부채가 48조원 가까이 늘었다. 이는 2012년 한 해 증가액과 맞먹는다.
무엇보다 대출 수요가 은행권에서 금리가 상대적으로 높은 비은행권으로 대거 이동한 점이 심상찮다. 여신심사 강화로 은행권 문턱이 높아진 틈을 타 상호금융·새마을금고·보험사·대부업체 같은 고금리 제2금융권이 활발한 영업을 통해 대출을 늘리는 ‘풍선효과’를 낳았다. 제2금융권은 소득과 신용이 낮은 취약계층·다중채무자 비중이 크다. 이쪽 금융권의 가계대출이 부실화할 경우 금융불안은 물론이고 저소득 한계계층의 생계압박-> 소비위축-> 사회불안이 가중될 수 있다.
지난해 2월 여신심사 가이드라인 도입, 8·25 가계부채 종합대책, 11·3 부동산 대책 같은 정책은 절반의 성공이란 평을 면하기 어렵다. 은행권 가계대출 증가세를 잡는 데는 어느 정도 효과를 거두었지만 제2금융권 가계부채 증가로 인해, 은행권 리스크를 비은행권으로 전가한 셈이 되었다.
경제가 커지면서 민간부채가 적절히 늘어나는 건 자연스럽다. 하지만 우리 가계부채는 경제 규모에 비해 과다하고 질적으로 건전하지 못하다. 국제통화기금(IMF)도 한국의 가계부채가 관리 가능 범위 안이라고 비교적 후하게 평해 오다가 지난해부터 입장을 바꿨다. 비은행 대출 과다, 부채가구의 연령구조, 독특한 전세제도와 주택대출제도 등 구조적 요인을 들어 관리에 힘쓰라고 조언한다. 정부는 다음달 시작될 상호금융권 여신심사 강화 등 제2금융권의 리스크 관리에 나서야 한다.