Asia’s 50 Best recognizes four Korean restaurants

Chefs and restaurateurs gather to celebrate the announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 list in Bangkok on Tuesday. [FREDERICK & CO.]

Korean restaurants continue to stay strong in the gastronomic scene in Asia, as three restaurants - Mingles, Jungsik and La Yeon - again made Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list announced Tuesday in Bangkok.The list, a spinoff of the annual roster of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, has become one of the popular guides for those looking for trendy restaurants in their travels across Asia.Mingles by chef Kang Min-goo was again ranked in 15th place after making the list for the first time last year. It’s the highest rank a restaurant in Korea received this year. Jungsik by chef Yim Jung-sik dropped three levels to the 25th spot while La Yeon at The Shilla Seoul Hotel jumped 12 steps to 38th place.While all three restaurants honored on the list serve modern food inspired by Korean cuisine and ingredients, another local restaurant that serves food inspired by Italian, French and Japanese cuisine was honored at the event. TocToc by chef Kim Dae-chun was awarded the One to Watch Award at the ceremony, the first in Korea to be recognized on the global scene without putting hansik - Korean food - up front.The No. 1 spot went to Bangkok’s Gaggan, a restaurant that serves food inspired by Indian cuisine. The chef has earned the highest honor on the list for three years in a row. Singapore’s Restaurant Andre got the second highest place while Hong Kong’s Amber was third place. Narisawa in Japan ranked in sixth place, the highest ranking for restaurants in that country.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]