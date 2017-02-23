Over 4.1 billion views for ‘Fond’ in China

KBS2’s romantic drama “Uncontrollably Fond” has chalked up more than 4.1 billion views on China’s largest online video sharing platform, a Seoul-based culture promotion agency said Wednesday.The series starring Suzy of idol group missA and actor Kim Woo-bin achieved the milestone on the online video portal Youku as of the end of 2016 and is catching up to the 4.4 billion view count of “Descendants of the Sun” aired via iQIYI, also an online video service, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).“Uncontrollably Fond” tells the love story of an arrogant top star and a TV documentary producer who meet again after surviving various trials in their personal lives. They thought they’d put their painful past behind them but find themselves again falling for each other.The strong showing on Youku is especially noteworthy, given the cold relationship between Seoul and Beijing following South Korea’s decision to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system on its soil.Industry sources said that while it was not well-received at home, the TV series has been profitable overseas, selling to Youku for US$250,000 per episode, while also having been distributed in Southeast Asia, North and South America, and Europe. Yonhap