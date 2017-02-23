Ailee confirms upcoming single, new album

After the successful chart performance of her hit song off the soundtrack of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” Ailee is looking to continue her success with a new album this month.The singer has confirmed through her agency YMC Entertainment on Wednesday that her upcoming single will be released on Feb. 27. Ailee is reported to have put on a performance in the streets of Hongdae, western Seoul, for her music video.Fans have been looking forward to the upcoming single as it was announced that the singer will be collaborating with songwriter Park Geun-tae once again for the new release. The two collaborated before on her previous singles “Evening Sky” in 2012 and “If You” in 2016.Ailee has been dominating music charts since she unveiled her song “I Will Go to You like the First Snow” from the soundtrack of the hit tvN drama on Jan 7. The song was used as the theme song for the two lead characters on the show.The singer has been keeping busy in recent months. In addition to her participating in the popular soundtrack, she released her record “A New Empire” last October and was a member on the judge’s panel for the latest season of Mnet survival program “Superstar K.”By Chung Jin-hong