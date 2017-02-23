Practice has made perfect for Lee Yo-won’s career: The actress returns to the silver screen with ‘My Little Brother’

Actress Lee Yo-won talks about her new role in “My Little Brother.” [PARK SE-WAN]

Actress Lee Yo-won has returned to the silver screen with "My Little Brother," four years after her role in "Fist of Legend" (2012).The 37-year-old, who has a good share of female fans for the strong-hearted roles she has portrayed, sat down to talk about her new project. Lee, who is notoriously private about her personal life, made sure the interview was strictly about her acting career and not about her private life.Her character in the film is picky and cranky, very similar to her actual self, she admits. The actress says she hardly has any self doubt and doesn't hesitate about things that she's made up her mind about.Perhaps these stout-minded and even stubborn traits explain why the actress, who debuted as a teenage model, got married at just 23 and had three children - all the while continuing her career.Below is an edited excerpt from the interview.Basically she comes from nothing: She has no right connections, no wealth. But one thing that she's full of is ambition. That's why she lives so fiercely and wants to leave for New York, away from her burdensome family. But eventually she loses everything to someone [who has the connections and wealth]. How would she feel? Her family is already a burden to her. And she can't even pursue her dreams. I wanted to deliver these frustrations.At first I also thought "how can we be a family?" But the movie is about siblings who are like strangers, so the way in which we are different and feel awkward to each other is actually quite befitting for the film.I did feel much more comfortable with "My Little Brother," because it's smaller in scale and the story also has an everyday theme. Personally, I also like films that are heartwarming, rather than films that are so emotionally consuming while watching.I began working when I was in high school because back then the so-called teen fashion magazines were a trend. I was just so tall and people told me "you should model." That's how I began my career. But I was so bad at modeling that there were times that I was replaced at a photo shoot.When I would get replaced, I cried all night and just practiced and practiced. I just thought there was only one solution: Practice. It actually was effective. I have not been fired since then (laughter).It feels so odd. I never thought I'd be acting for 20 years. I also thought that if I was in my 20th year, I would be so good at acting. But I don't think so (laughter). Acting only gets harder and harder as you have more experience.Yes. Also, I felt that I was more suited for period dramas. That's why I was rarely in romantic comedies. I do wish that one day I play a role that's softer, and a role that's my actual age. For some reason, I also seem to choose roles that makes me think a lot.

이요원(37)이 가족 영화로 4년만에 스크린 컴백 시동을 건다. 제목부터 '그래, 가족(마대윤 감독)' 이다. 이요원의 가족 이야기도 살짝 들을 수 있지 않을까 싶었지만 질문부터 원천봉쇄, 비공개 결혼식 '시조새'다운 모습을 보였다.영화 속 까칠하고 예민한 캐릭터 성격은 실제 이요원과도 상당히 닮았다. 하지만 맺고 끊음이 정확하고 굳이 자신을 포장하려 하지 않는다. 그 만큼 포기한 것도 많지만 후회는 없다. 청순가련했던 과거 이미지에서 벗어난, '현재' 이요원의 이야기를 들었다."시사회 날 펑펑 울었다. 적당히 글썽거리거나 눈물이 나도 한 두 방울 정도 떨어질 줄 알았는데 두 눈이 퉁퉁 부어 버렸다.""처음엔 나도 '우리 진짜 가족 맞아?'라는 생각을 했다. 근데 촬영을 하면 할 수록 닮은점이 보여 신기했다. 영화 콘셉트가 '남처럼 사는 형제자매'였기 때문에 그 점에도 부합한 것 같다.""촬영 할 때는 많이 안 친했고 홍보를 시작한 지금 제일 친하다. 개인적으로 누가 나에게 치대는 것을 별로 안 좋아한다. 안 웃긴 이야기를 하면 그냥 안 웃는다. 근데 이 팀은 자꾸 나를 빵 터지게 만든다. '이제 좀 친해졌나' 싶은데 헤어져야 해 아쉽다.""골라 보는 스타일은 아닌데 끌린다. 원래 취향이 그렇다. 잔인한 영화를 잘 못 보고 호러물도 싫어한다. 보고나면 찜찜해 지는 작품들 있지 않나. 꼭 가위에 눌리더라. 극장가서 돈 내고 영화를 보는데 힘들고 싶지 않다.""말랑말랑 풀어진 듯한 내 나이 또래 여자 캐릭터를 연기해 보고싶다. 영화로는 범죄 오락물이 끌린다. 어떤 캐릭터가 될지는 모르겠지만 '그런 영화에 내가 나오면 어떨까' 상상한다.""이상하다. 20년 동안 연기를 할 줄 몰랐다. 그리고 20년이 지나면 엄청나게 연기를 잘하는 배우가 돼 있어야 할 것 같은데 그렇지만도 않은 것 같다. 하면 할 수록 어려운 것이 연기라 너무 힘들다. '난 왜 안 되지? 왜 안 될까' 고민이 많다.""과거 어떤 스태프가 생활 연기를 해 보라고 권유했다. 잘 한다더라. 근데 희한하게 늘 나를 괴롭히고 채찍하고 고민하게 만드는 캐릭터만 들어오고 연기했던 것 같다. 그러면서 내 단점과 부족한 점을 깨우쳤고 한 작품 한 작품 끝내면서 나만의 길을 만든 것 같다. 어느 정도 만족감은 느낀다.""잡지 모델로 활동을 시작했다. 처음엔 너무 못하니까 촬영을 하다가 잘리기도 했다. 울면서 집에 가 잡지 속 포즈를 똑같이 연습했다. '못하면 계속 잘리겠구나. 그럼 난 모델을 못하겠구나'라는 마음이었다. 그렇다고 나에게 끼가 있는 것 같지도 않다. 그래서 그 땐 연습이 일상이었다.""없다. 엄마는 약사가 되길 원하셨는데 난 아니다. 사실 배우의 삶도 쉽지만은 않다. 어디에서든 행동을 조심해야 하고 컴플레인도 못 건다. 하지만 어쩔 수 없다고 생각한다.""신인 때 많이 해 봤는데 재주도 없고 재능도 없다. 내가 못한다는 것을 많이 느꼈기 때문에 굳이 할 필요성을 못 느낀다. 시트콤을 할 때도 못 한다는 소리만 엄청 많이 들었다. 정극 연기는 선생님들에게 혼나면서 배우긴 했지만 '잘 어울린다'는 말씀도 하시더라. 그래서 시대물 위주로 선택했다. 로코도 많이 안 했다.""남에게 피해 주는 것을 싫어한다. 그래서 부탁도 잘 안 한다. 누군가 내 부탁을 들어주면 나도 해줘야 한다는 생각이 있어서 애초에 내가 할 수 있는 것은 그냥 내가 한다.""내가 처음이다. 욕 진짜 많이 먹었다. 사실 단순한 결정이었다. 같은 일을 하는, 얼굴이 알려진 사람과 결혼하는 것이 아니었기 때문에 나로 인해 피해를 보는 것이 너무 싫었다.""고려대학교 언론대학원 최고위과정을 수료했다. '불야성' 스케줄이 생각보다 괜찮아 함께 할 수 있었다. 학업에 욕심많은 스타일은 아니다. 대학에 갔지만 편의를 봐주지 않아 휴학을 했다가 엄청 늦게 복학해 졸업은 했다. 모든 것은 순리대로 진행되는 것 같다. 별로 계획하면서 사는 스타일은 아니다."