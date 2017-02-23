Murder most official (국문)

The Inspector General of the Royal Malaysia Police, Khalid Abu Bakar, has singled out a second secretary at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea’s national carrier, as additional suspects in the brutal assassination last week of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Malaysian police chief put the two North Koreans on the country’s most-wanted list. The alleged involvements in the murder of a diplomat and an employee of a state-owned company points to the North Korean government as being behind the heinous crime despite the embassy’s repeated denials.
Circumstantial evidence suggests Pyongyang’s orchestration of the despicable homicide. It was on Jun. 8, 2014 when Air Koryo’s last passenger plane took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Moreover, any type of North Korean aircraft is still prohibited from taking off or landing at the airport or even passing through Malaysian airspace after UN sanctions. Nevertheless, Pyongyang has stationed an employee of the carrier in Kuala Lumpur. Why on earth?
The Malaysian police chief’s action marks a decisive turning point. It means the Malaysian government is approaching the case on the level of a state crime above the level of a murder simply involving North Korean individuals. If the involvement of a serving diplomat and an employee of a state-owned company are proven true, that will likely deal a critical blow to the North’s diplomacy around the globe.
North Korea has been pressured from the UN Security Council to reduce the number of officials at its missions overseas after its diplomats turned out to have been engaged in illicit activities for profit — including clandestine arms trading and drug trafficking — by taking advantage of diplomatic privileges such as immunity from arrest. If Pyongyang really carried out the poisoning by mobilizing a diplomat assigned to Malaysia, North Korea will be ostracized by the international community.
That will only deepen the North’s diplomatic and economic isolation, not to mention international society’s increasing pressure on China. Beijing will most likely have to confront the world’s mounting demands that it immediately stop its oil exports to the North, a step way beyond suspending coal imports from the North. The Malaysian people will also feel a sense of disappointment and betrayal after decades of amicable relations.
Malaysia has called on North Korea to cooperate in its investigation of the case by bringing four North Koreans back to Kuala Lumpur from Pyongyang. That’s a natural step to dig out the whole truth. If the North is really as innocent as its Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol claims, it must comply with the request no matter what. Its credibility is on the line.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 23, Page 30
말레이시아의 칼리드 아부 바카르 경찰청장이 어제 김정남 암살사건 연루자로 북한대사관 소속 2등 서기관과 고려항공 직원을 지목하며 이들을 사실상 ‘공개수배’했다. 북한의 현직 외교관은 물론 국영항공사로 실질적으로 정부 통제를 받는 고려항공 소속 직원까지 연루됐다는 사실은 북한대사관의 모르쇠와 발뺌에도 불구하고 이번 사건의 배후에 북한 정권이 있음을 분명하게 드러낸다. 2014년 6월 8일 쿠알라룸푸르에서 고려항공의 마지막 비행편이 떠나고 유엔 대북제재 결의에 따라 북한 항공기의 이착륙 및 영공 통과조차 금지하는 말레이시아에 항공사 직원이 계속 상주하고 있었다는 사실부터 여간 미심쩍은 게 아니다.
이번 조치는 사건의 성격에 대한 결정적인 전환점이다. 말레이시아 당국이 이번 사건을 북한인이 연루된 살인사건에서 더 나아가 북한 정권에 의한 ‘국가범죄’로 의심하고 있다는 의미이기 때문이다. 현직 외교관과 국영항공사 직원이 암살에 개입하고 그 배후가 북한 정권임이 확인되면 외교적 입지는 결정적인 타격을 받을 수밖에 없다. 이미 북한은 면책특권을 지닌 외교관들의 지위를 악용해 불법 무기 거래나 영리활동 등을 해 온 것으로 드러나 유엔 안전보장이사회로부터 재외공관 직원 수를 축소하라는 제재를 받고 있다. 여기에 현직 외교관을 동원해 암살까지 벌인 것으로 확인된다면 북한은 국제사회에서 기피국가가 될 수밖에 없다.
이에 따라 외교적·경제적 고립이 가중되는 것도 당연한 귀결이다. 특히 북한은 물론 중국에 대한 국제사회의 압박도 더욱 커질 수밖에 없다. 북한의 돈줄인 석탄을 수입하지 않는 수준에서 더 나아가 북한에 석유 수출도 하지 말라는 국제사회의 요구가 빗발칠 것이기 때문이다. 북한을 신의로 대했던 말레이시아의 실망과 배신감도 극에 이를 것이다.
말레이시아 당국은 이날 새로 공개한 혐의자 2명과 이미 평양에 도착한 것으로 알려진 4명을 포함한 북한 국적 용의자들에 대한 수사 협조를 요청했다. 이는 진실을 밝히기 위한 당연한 조치다. 북한이 강철 주말레이시아 대사를 통해 밝혀 온 것처럼 그렇게 떳떳하다면 협조 요청에 응하는 것이 당연하다. 그렇지 않다면 더욱 진창으로 빠질 수밖에 없다.