Diageo will add calories, alcohol content to labels

Diageo Korea, an alcoholic beverages company, said Wednesday that it will provide alcohol content and nutritional information on packaging of its spirit drink brand W Signature by Windsor.The company will provide consumption information such as its alcohol, calorie and carbohydrate content on the label, in line with its own consumer information standards. Diageo explained it was its latest effort to promote responsible drinking.It added that it will provide the same alcohol and nutritional content for all of its brands in a standardized layout. Standardized labels gradually will be applied to all its brands.