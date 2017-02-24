Emerson K Partners opens Bangkok office

From left, Waraporn Puangthai, Emerson K Partners’ Bangkok office vice president, Park Ki-hwan, Emerson K Partners CEO, and Thanapat Ujjin, Emerson K Partners’ Bangkok office president, at the Emerson K Partners’ headquarters in Jongno, central Seoul, on Wednesday.

Emerson K Partners, a Korean public relations consulting firm, has opened a branch office in Bangkok, Thailand, with the aim of helping small and midsize companies from Korea and Thailand enter each other’s markets.The new office will be led by Thanapat Ujjin, an expert in Thailand’s sports and entertainment industry, according to Emerson K. He has experience consulting 17 college campuses specializing in sports across Thailand.The vice president of the Bangkok office, Waraporn Puangthai, is a former journalist who once served as editor of a Thai travel magazine. She is currently promoting and consulting the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre Foundation.“We will work on providing strategy and network that will help Korean companies to expand in the Thai market and the same for Thai companies hoping to venture into the Korean market,” said Park Ki-hwan, Emerson K Partners CEO.LEE HO-JEONG [lee.hojeong@joongang.co.kr ]