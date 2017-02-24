GFriend wraps up work on upcoming album

Girl group GFriend is getting ready to release their next highly-anticipated record in early March.According to the six-member group’s agency Source Music on Thursday, the girls are wrapping up the finishing touches for their new album, which is set for release on March 6.“The new record will show a transformation of the girls away from their typical image,” said the company. “Look forward to what these ‘chart topping’ girls can deliver next.”GFriend is regarded as one of the most successful girl groups of 2016, releasing the two explosively popular singles “Rough” and “Navillera.” Their 2015 single “Me Gustas Tu” was able to exceed 100 million streams according to Gaon, and the group was able to walk away as rookies of the year during that year’s annual Golden Disk Awards.By Chung Jin-hong