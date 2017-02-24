The clock is ticking (국문)
탄핵시계 카운트다운…역사의 심판 차분히 기다리자
Feb 24,2017
President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment trial is in motion. The Constitutional Court on Wednesday wound up pretrial hearings on witnesses after hearing out An Chong-bum, former senior presidential secretary for policy coordination. Since the legislative impeachment motion arrived, the highest court has questioned 25 witnesses and listened to defense arguments from the president’s attorneys 16 times.
The only procedure left is the closing arguments from the legislature and president on Monday. The court is expected to reach a conclusion on the validity of the impeachment before acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi retires March 13.
As the trial nears an end, attorneys for President Park have gotten dirty. Kim Pyung-woo outright criticized the bench of lacking judgment and fairness. He accused Lee of rushing with the trial to meet her term schedule. He blatantly requested 20 additional witnesses although there is one hearing session reserved for closing arguments. Park’s defense team has gone too far in disregarding the Constitutional Court.
Conflict has also heated up outside the court. Park’s supporters have decided to stage protests beyond peaceful means. Presidential candidates and politicians are also making comments aimed at swaying public opinion and pressuring the court for their political interests.
The divide has become so severe that some worry about a civil war in the making. But Park, who is at the center of this chaos, stays mum. She chose to not speak for herself in the closing statement at the Constitutional Court.
The next 20 days or so before the court hands down its final ruling will be the most tedious and tense period for our society. A new chapter in history will open after the court decision. Park will either will immediately lose her title upon a court endorsement for her impeachment. A presidential election would likely be held in late April or early May, in that case. If disapproved, however, Park would be reinstated.
Whatever the court decides, its ramifications will be huge. But there must not be any dispute over the court decision. Otherwise, we would be denying ourselves a law-abiding society.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 23, Page 30
헌재, 최후변론 후 결정만 남겨
막판 ‘섞어찌개 소추’ 막말 유감
불복은 여론의 거센 역풍 맞을 것
탄핵시계가 작동하기 시작했다. 헌법재판소가 어제 안종범 전 청와대 정책조정수석을 끝으로 증인 신문을 모두 종결했다. 헌재는 국회의 탄핵소추안 가결 이후 어제까지 76일간 16차례의 변론기일을 열고 25명의 증인을 신문하면서 박근혜 대통령 탄핵의 당위성을 심리했다. 이제 탄핵심판은 24일의 국회와 대통령 측의 최후 변론과 2주간의 재판관 평의(評議)만 남겨 놓았다. 돌발변수가 없는 한 이정미 헌재소장 권한대행 임기가 끝나는 3월 13일을 전후해 결정이 내려질 것이라는 관측에 무게가 실린다.
탄핵심판이 막바지로 치달으면서 ‘헌재 흔들기’는 더욱 거칠어지고 있다. 어제 헌재 대심판정에 나온 대통령 측 김평우 변호사의 발언은 듣기에 민망할 정도로 매우 부적절했다. 김 변호사는 탄핵소추의 사유를 ‘섞어찌게’에 비유하고, 탄핵심판 주심인 강일원 헌법재판관을 ‘국회 대변인’이라고 원색적으로 비난했다. 또 “자기(이정미 권한대행) 퇴임 일자에 맞춰 재판을 과속으로 진행한다”거나 “헌재 자멸의 길” “여자 하나(대통령) 놓고 이러고 있다”는 등 막말을 쏟아냈다. 이도 모자란 듯 최종 변론을 앞둔 시점에 박한철 전임 헌재소장, 정세균 국회의장, 김기춘 전 대통령 비서실장 등 증인 20여 명을 무더기로 신청했다. 도를 넘어선 지연이요 방해다. 아예 헌재를 부정하고 판을 깨자는 것이 속뜻인지 되묻고 싶다.
헌재 바깥에서도 ‘촛불’과 ‘태극기’가 극단으로 치닫는 양상이 더해지고 있다. 태극기 측은 “이제는 평화적인 방법을 넘어설 것”이라며 ‘결사 항전’과 ‘국민저항본부 발족’을 선언했다. 유력 대선주자와 정치인들도 선동과 국민 분열에 앞장서며 자신들의 정치적 이해득실에 따라 헌재를 압박하고 있다. 이처럼 ‘내전’ 수준이라는 우려가 나올 정도인데도 박 대통령은 끝내 모습을 드러내지 않았다. 박 대통령이 헌재에 직접 출석해 진정성 담긴 사과와 함께 각종 의혹에 대해 소명할 수 있는 기회를 스스로 버린 점은 가장 아쉬운 대목이다.
헌재의 최종 결정까지 남은 20일가량은 우리 역사상 가장 지루하고 긴장된 시간이 될 것이다. 헌재 결정 이전과 이후는 완전히 다른 역사의 장이 전개된다. 탄핵심판에는 중간이나 절충이 없다. 가(可) 또는 부(否) 중 하나의 선택만 있을 뿐이다. 인용 시에는 박 대통령의 직위는 곧장 박탈되고, 60일 이내, 4월 말이나 5월 초 대선이 유력하다. 반대로 기각 시에는 박 대통령은 곧바로 직위에 복귀한다.
탄핵 찬반을 둘러싼 과열된 대결 구도는 어느 쪽으로 결론이 나든 승복과 불복의 거친 후폭풍이 예상된다. 찬성과 반대로 갈라졌던 만큼 불만은 있을 수 있다. 하지만 어떤 경우든 헌재 결정에 대한 불복종이 용납돼선 안 된다. 법치주의를 부정하려는 기도에는 우리 사회가 단호하게 대처해야 한다.