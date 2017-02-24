Classical music finds new audience : A young conductor’s Facebook page is a hub for fans of the genre

An Doo-hyun, who runs the Facebook page Crazyclassical, is also a conductor at the Yangpyeong Philharmonic Orchestra. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

In Korea, classical music programs are uncommon on television, perhaps the reason why many are not familiar with the genre. However, classical music has recently come to the fore after becoming more accessible to the public through a number of sources.Along with TV programs like “Phantom Singer,” the hype around classical music has spread online. Even a Facebook page that shares videos of popular classical music has seen an increase in likes recently. Popular videos on the page include a faster version of the “Flight of the Bumblebee” by a famous pianist, Bruckner symphonies played by an orchestra led by a legendary conductor, and clips of Cho Seong-jin’s Chopin competition performance. The original pieces could feel lengthy, but the short edited clips resulted in instant reactions.Run by a 35-year old philharmonic conductor An Doo-hyun, the Facebook page Crazyclassical has the top followers among pages dealing with classical music in Korea, with over 200,000 followers and videos with 1.3 million views.An first started the page in 2013 and is still going strong. While not be in the spotlight on conventional classical stages, An is a notable figure online. His Facebook page got ten thousand likes in only a month. “I was having lunch with a friend, and was shocked to see that I was getting 100 likes in just minutes,” he recalled.At first, he made the Facebook page as a place for his close friends and himself. Having conducted amateur college orchestras, he realized that there are not many places where college students can freely talk and listen to classical music.There are many classical videos on YouTube, but there are not many videos that curate classical music. “Of all the symphonies, I thought it would be effective to pick a few parts from them,” said An.He edited about ten videos per day, and simultaneously established four virtual pages to test how many likes he could get. He asked his musician friends in Europe to send videos. He edited videos that had attention-grabbing key words such as “flute and beatbox” or “cello and dance.”His passion to spread classical music to the public started soon after he came back to Korea in 2011, after he studied conducting in Moscow, Russia. He was building his career by leading youth orchestras as well as organizing concerts for rudimentary fans of classical music.An is currently the conductor at Yangpyeong Philharmonic Orchestra, which formed in July 2015. He has made a name for himself by curating videos and performing, but has never come forward as the manager of Crazyclassical. He chose not reveal his identity even after many people were curious about him because he wanted to make a name for himself as a conductor first. “At first, I was afraid that I would not be seen as a serious musician.“However, I changed my mind. Many conductors have the same dream, which is to make it to the big stage. However, I wanted to go a different way by meeting the audience through various media sources.”The Facebook page is still getting bigger and bigger, and has even recruited a co-manager. What used to be a small gathering is now becoming a sort of an enterprise. Pitches have come from event organizing companies looking to advertise and the page has started to show several advertisements. An said he cherishes his page more than anything, and hopes to continue developing the page until the whole country is listening to classical music. Many of his followers are optimistic about his vision.BY KIM HO-JEONG [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]2014년 지휘자 안두현(35)을 처음 만났을 땐 몰랐다. 그가 밤마다 잠을 거의 안자고 컴퓨터로 뭔가 편집하고 있었다는 사실을. 당시 안두현은 한 청소년 오케스트라를 이끌고 있었다. 이례적인 젊은 지휘자였다. 보통은 다른 악기를 공부하고 나서 지휘를 하는데, 안두현은 지휘자가 되고 싶어서 음악을 시작했다. 고등학교 졸업 후 곧장 모스크바로 가 지휘 공부를 했다. 2011년 한국에 돌아왔지만 바로 오케스트라를 맡기는 힘들었다. 청소년 오케스트라에서 경력을 시작해 착실히 무대에 오르고 있었다. 쉬운 음악으로 청중을 만나는 해설 음악회도 하고 있었다.클미는 현재 페이스북에서 클래식 음악을 주제로한 페이지 중 팔로어가 가장 많다. 27만9520명이다. ‘좋아요’는 28만3000명. 업로드한 동영상 중엔 130만명이 본 것도 있다. 2013년 7월 페이지를 만들고 3년 반만에 덩치가 커졌다. 여기엔 각종 클래식 음악 동영상이 있다. 유명한 피아니스트가 엄청난 속도로 연주하는 ‘왕벌의 비행’, 역사적인 지휘자가 연주한 브루크너 교향곡, 피아니스트 조성진의 쇼팽 콩쿠르 실황 무대, 현악기 연주자들이 릴레이로 연주한 동요 ‘까치까치 설날은’….원래는 친구들끼리 보려고 만든 페이지다. 대학교 아마추어 오케스트라도 지휘했던 안두현은 클래식 좋아하는 대학생들이 어디에서 어떻게 음악을 들을지 모른다는 걸 깨달았다. 유튜브엔 수많은 클래식 음악 동영상이 있었지만 큐레이션 해주는 사람이 없었다. 그는 “교향곡 중에서도 정말 좋은 소절만 떼어서 들려주면 효과적일 거란 생각이 들었다”고 했다. 차이콥스키 ‘만프레드’ 교향곡 1악장 마지막 부분, 3악장 중 서정적인 선율만 편집해서 올렸다. 전체는 길고 어려운 교향곡이지만 짧은 클립엔 즉각 반응이 왔다. 정식 클래식 무대에서 크게 각광받는 음악가라고 볼 순 없었을지 모르지만, 안두현은 온라인에선 이미 클래식 시장을 장악해나가고 있었다. 페이지를 만들고 3일 만에 3000명, 한달에 1만명이 ‘좋아요’를 눌렀다. “친구와 밥 먹고 있는데 한숟가락 뜰 때마다 좋아요가 100개씩 올라가서 놀랄 정도였다”고 기억했다.그때부터 오기 같은 게 생겼다. “클래식 음악 페이지도 얼마든지 인기 있을 수 있다는 걸 보여주고 싶었다”고 했다. 하루에 8~12개씩 동영상을 편집해 올리고, ‘좋아요’ 늘리는 법을 실험하기 위해 가상 페이지 4개도 만들어 동시에 운영했다. 전 유럽에 걸쳐있는 음악하는 친구들에게 동영상을 찍어서 보내달라고 부탁하기도 했다. ‘첼로+댄스’ ‘플루트+비트박스’ 식으로 사람들이 좋아할 것 같은 키워드로 검색하면 이미 만들어진 동영상이 줄줄이 올라왔다. 그걸 흥미롭게 편집해 올렸다.안두현은 2015년 7월 새로 만들어진 오케스트라 양평 필하모닉을 맡아서 지휘하고 있다. 해설과 연주를 병행하며 어느정도 이름을 알렸지만 지금까진 ‘클미’ 운영자라고 나선 적이 없었다. 사람들이 한창 정체를 궁금해할 때도 뒤로 숨었다. 지휘자로 먼저 자리잡고 싶어서였다. “진중한 음악가의 이미지가 사라질까 걱정이었다”고 했다. 그러나 이제는 생각이 바뀌었다. 그는 “거의 모든 지휘자들이 같은 곳, 즉 큰 무대에 서기 위해 경쟁하는데 조금은 다른 사람도 필요하다. 다양한 미디어를 활용해서 사람들에게 다가가는 음악가가 될 생각”이라고 말했다.‘클미’는 이제 공동 대표를 영입했을 정도로 규모가 커졌다. 연주자들을 초청해 미니 음악회를 여는 라이브 방송도 하고 있다. 이제는 동호회를 넘어 일종의 사업이다. 공연을 기획하는 회사들은 이 페이지의 광고 효과를 보고 각종 제의를 해온다. 지난해 말부터는 약간의 광고도 진행하고 있다.안두현은 ‘클미’에 대해 “그동안 애지중지 키웠다”는 표현을 썼다. 앞으로의 계획은 “대한민국이 클래식을 듣는 날까지 계속 키워나가고 싶다”는 식으로 다소 뻔하고 재미가 없다. 하지만 거기에 수십만명이 반응했으니, 혹시 그 계획이 진짜 이뤄질지도 모를 일이다.글=김호정 기자