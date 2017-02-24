A reinvention waiting to happen (국문)

Saturday marks the fourth year since the launch of the Park Geun-hye administration. Normally it would be a time for some fanfare as an administration tallies up its achievements so far and dedicates itself to a few more attempts at meeting campaign promises before it ends.
In its fourth year, however, President Park is in limbo after she was impeached by the National Assembly in December. In the ruling party, factional battles are in full swing. As a result, Korea is adrift as it suffers the double whammy of security threats and economic crises.
Responsibility for the chaos falls squarely on Park’s shoulders. No self-respecting Korean can approve the shameful abuse of power by the president, her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil and her clan. The president has to have connived in their meddling in state affairs. Her voters’ trust has been shattered to the point of no return, as seen in the figure of how many people were in favor of her impeachment: 80 percent. In such circumstances, no president could perform, no matter what ruling the Constitutional Court hands down.
It all boils down to the insatiable greed and arrogance of lawmakers loyal to Park. The approval rating for the newly named Liberty Korea Party — the old wine of the Saenuri Party poured into a not very fresh bottle — barely hovers above 10 percent while the spin-off Bareun Party enjoys a single-digit rating. They have a critical lack of promising candidates for the upcoming presidential election. In the meantime, the opposition Democratic Party is gleeful that its two candidates are leading the pack.
Even after changing its name, the LKP shows no change. Conservative voters wonder what a difference it can make. No ruling party lawmakers took the blame for the president’s demise, yet are bent on finding ways to survive on their own. The Bareun Party is little different. Rather than becoming a new force representing the conservative camp, it is also engrossed in a meaningless war over how to fix its nomination rules.
Democracy rests on the principle of checks and balances as well as a coexistence of conservative and liberal values. The decline of conservatism is a disaster for our society. The crisis of the conservatives did not result from their defeat in competition with the liberals or from divisions within the group. Rather, it stems from a perverse loyalty to Park’s dominance.
If conservatives want to rebound, they must end their factionalism and abandon their blind allegiance to their thoroughly disgraced boss. They must revive the values of conservatism: responsibility and dedication.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 24, Page 30
화장만 고쳐 나온 두 보수당
변변한 주자 없이 룰 싸움뿐
책임·헌신만이 신뢰 얻는 길
박근혜 정부가 내일 출범 4년을 맞는다. 통상의 청와대라면 마무리 국정의 선택과 집중, 업적을 떠올리며 초심을 다질 때다. 그런 행사가 잇달아 열리는 게 일반적 풍경이다. 하지만 취임 4년의 박근혜 대통령에겐 남의 일이다. 범죄의 공범으로 지목된 박 대통령은 식물 상태로 전락했다. 그가 이끈 집권당은 대통령 탄핵당과 반대당으로 갈라서 사사건건 삿대질이다. 그러니 안보와 경제의 복합 위기 속에도 대한민국 국정은 표류 중이다.
두말할 필요 없이 공사를 구분하지 못한 박 대통령과 친박의 책임이다. 내적으로 운영된 사설 정부가 사적 이익을 위해 국가 권력을 동원하고 이용했는데, 이걸 엄호했거나 최소한 방조했다. 4년 전 절반이 넘는 유권자가 박 대통령을 선택한 건 '원칙과 신뢰'에 대한 그의 진심을 믿었기 때문이다. 그러나 그 믿음은 산산조각이 났다. 박 대통령에 대한 탄핵 찬성 여론은 80%에 육박한다. 헌재에서 탄핵이 인용되든 기각되든 박 대통령이 정상적인 국정을 수행할 수 있다고 보기는 어렵다.
중요한 건 오만과 불통, 오기와 아집으로 스스로를 망치고 보수를 분열시킨 박 대통령과 친박이 보수의 기반마저 망가뜨리고 있다는 점이다. 집권당인 자유한국당 지지율은 10%를 겨우 넘고 바른정당은 한 자릿수를 맴돈다. 두 보수 정당에선 변변한 대선주자가 한 명도 없다. 진보 후보 두 명이 나란히 1, 2위를 차지하는 이례적 현상이 계속되고 있다. 그런데도 이렇게까지 외면받는 보수당들이 아직도 진정한 보수 개혁을 외면하고 있으니 안타깝고 한심한 일이다.
집권 새누리당은 겉으론 혁신을 내세우며 자유한국당으로 간판을 바꿔 달았다. 친박당 이미지를 털어내기 위해서라는 데 친박 노선과 입장엔 변화가 없다. 최순실 사태 이후 희생된 사람도 거의 없다. 대신 모두가 제 살길 찾기엔 일등이어서 지지율 없는 대선 주자만 10여 명이다. 새 보수, 진짜 보수의 구심점이 되겠다는 바른정당 역시 다를 게 없다. 창당 후 한 달이 지났지만 보여준 거라곤 존재감 없는 후보들 간의 경선룰 다툼이 전부다.
견제와 균형이 민주정치 요체다. 보수와 진보의 양대 가치가 공존하고, 이를 대변하는 두 세력 간의 건전한 경쟁으로 국가와 사회가 발전하는 게 바람직한 민주주의 모습이다. 그런 점에서 보수의 궤멸은 우리 사회엔 재앙이다. 더구나 지금의 보수 위기는 보수와 진보 대결에서 보수가 패했기 때문이 아니다. 같은 보수 세력 내에서 노선 갈등으로 분열될 것도 아니다. '박근혜 정치'로 상징되는 정당 민주주의의 외면과 친박 사당(私黨)화가 빚어낸 참사다.
보수가 위기를 극복하려면 계파 이익만을 앞세운 패거리 정치, 맹목적 충성 등 보수를 추락시킨 원인을 걷어내는 게 출발선이다. 책임과 헌신이란 보수의 가치는 되살려야 한다. 새 간판으로 은근슬쩍 책임을 가리고 '샤이 보수 토론회'나 연다고 가능한 일이 아니다. 바른정당도 진짜 보수를 실천하려면 나라의 안위와 국민 경제를 무한 책임지겠다는 진정성을 정책과 메시지로 보여줘야 한다. 무한의 쇄신 경쟁만이 보수가 살 길이다.