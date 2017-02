A computer at the Korea Exchange’s office in Yeouido, western Seoul, shows Hanjin Shipping’s stock price plummeting on Thursday, the first day the shipping company’s stock was traded since it was suspended on Feb. 2 following rumors that the company would liquidate. A bankruptcy court eventually declared Hanjin bankrupt on Feb. 17, and the Korea Exchange plans to delist the stock on March 7. [YONHAP]