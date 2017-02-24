Korean Air’s new Boeing Dreamliner is on its way

Korean Air officially acquired a Boeing 787-9, also known as the Dreamliner, during a ceremony held in Boeing’s Charleston factory in South Carolina on Wednesday.Korean Air is the first Korean airline to acquire the plane, which boasts 20 percent more fuel efficiency than competing models.Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group, and his eldest son, Cho Won-tae, the newly appointed airline president, attended the ceremony.The airline plans to acquire a total of 10 Dreamliners by 2019.