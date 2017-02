Kim Soo-cheon, second from left, sits in the pilot’s seat of Asiana Airlines’ simulator cockpit installed at the company’s training center in Gangseo, southwestern Seoul, on Thursday. Kim is surrounded by elementary students from Goyang, Gyeonggi. The cockpit is modeled on the A350-900, the only plane in Korea that provides a WiFi connection to the internet and also the first in Korea to allow an in-flight smartphone roaming service. [ASIANA AIRLINES]