(여행 중에, 가게에서)이 컵 받침들, 얼마예요?하나에 5유로입니다.깎아 주실 수 있나요?컵 받침을 몇 개나 사실 건데요?10개가 필요해요.그럼 5퍼센트 할인해 드릴게요.아, 감사합니다. 이거 살게요.(While traveling, at a store)How much are these coasters?They are 5 euros each.Can you give me a discount?How many coasters are you going to buy?I need 10 of these.Then I can give you a 5 percent discount.Oh, thank you. Ill take them.앞서 배운 표현 중에서 골라, 다르게 표현해 보세요.How much are these coasters?= How much are these? = Whats the price for these?How much are these ~?= How much is ~? = Whats the price for ~?핵심이 되는 구문과 표현을 문장 속에서 익혀 봅시다.하나에 만 원입니다. They are 10,000 won each.하나에 5달러입니다. They are 5 dollars each.하나에 13유로씩입니다. They are 13 euros each.깎아 드릴 수 있어요. I can give you a discount.저희 좀 깎아 주실 수 있나요? Can you give us a discount?깎아 주더라고. They gave me a discount.이 재킷으로 할게요. Ill take this jacket.이 가방 살래. Ill take this bag.이 우산 사겠습니다. Ill take this umbrella.우리가 보통 주방, 거실, 침실 구분이 따로 없는 주거 공간을 원룸이라고 부르는데요. 영어로 원룸 아파트, 즉 one room apartment라고 하면bedroom이 하나 있는 아파트를 뜻합니다. 우리가 말하는 원룸은 영어로 studio라고 하는 게 맞습니다. '난 혼자 원룸에 살아'는 'I live in astudio by myself' 라고 해 보세요.A: I couldn't sleep a wink last night.B: How come?A: 어젯밤에 한숨도 못 잤어.B: 왜?잠을 못 잤다고 할 때 쓸 수 있는 표현이 몇 가지가 있습니다. 먼저, '잠을 전혀 못 잤다'는 의미로 I couldn't sleep at all.이라고 할 수도 있고, '잠이 안 와서 못 잤다' 는 말로 I failed to fall asleep.이라고 할 수도 있습니다. 또, 그야말로 '한숨도 못 잤다'는 눈을 깜빡거리는 것을 가리키는 wink를 넣어서 I couldn't sleep a wink.라고도 합니다.