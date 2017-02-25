Is Trump’s Foreign Policy Inept, or Radical? It’s Both

Missteps by new administrations are to be expected. But their number and nature this time have left analysts wondering whether they represent a deep incoherence and ineptitude on the part of the administration, or the first steps in the rollout of a radical and dangerous new foreign policy vision. In terms of personnel, until last week the most troubling sign of this had been Mr. Trump’s appointment of Michael T. Flynn, a retired Army three-star general, as national security adviser. For the foreign policy establishment, Mr. Flynn had two major strikes against him. First, he was seen as an incapable and overbearing manager; in 2014 he was dismissed as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because so-called Flynn facts — such as his obsessive notion that Iran was complicit in the 2012 attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya — did not square with his own agency’s assessments.도널드 트럼프의 외교는 미숙하고 과격하다. 육군 3성장군 출신 마이클 플린을 국가안보보좌관에 앉힌 것부터 그렇다. 외교가에서 플린은 이미 ‘투 스트라이크’를 받은 인물이다. 우선 그는 무능하고 고압적인 사람으로 악명이 높다. 리비아 벵가지 주재 미 총영사관에 대한 테러 공격은 이란 소행이란 근거 없는 의혹에 집착하다가 2014년 국방정보국(DIA) 국장 자리에서 물러났다.Second, he holds imprudently extreme views on policy. He believes the United States must engage in a multifront war on terrorism, support hard-line anti-Islamist allies like Egypt, downgrade ties with counterterrorism partners like Saudi Arabia and thwart Islamists who supposedly would impose Shariah in the United States by exploiting American religious freedoms. For a time, it looked as if Mr. Flynn was indeed in charge. Mr. Trump’s pre-inauguration foreign policy moves — especially the apparent rejection of the longstanding “One China” policy and the dubious courtship of Russia as a counterterrorism partner — reflected the national security adviser’s incautious approach to strategic affairs.게다가 외교관으로선 치명적인 극단적 시각의 소유자다. 미국이 사우디아라비아 같은 우방국과 거리를 두고 이슬람과 각을 세워야 한다고 믿는다. 트럼프가 당선인 시절 ‘하나의 중국’ 원칙을 걷어차고, 러시아에 구애하는 제스처를 취한 것도 플린의 경솔한 조언에 따른 것이다.Over the last week, things took a turn for the worse. Rumors circulated that Mr. Trump, like Barack Obama before him, had already grown tired of Mr. Flynn’s imperiousness. Perhaps to counter the general, President Trump elevated Stephen K. Bannon, his closest political adviser, to a full seat on the National Security Council’s “principals committee,” its primary policy-making mechanism. Mr. Flynn, at least, had a long career in military and foreign affairs; the foreign-policy credentials of Mr. Bannon, an alt-right ideologue who used to head Breitbart News, amounts to a stint as a junior officer in the Navy that ended in 1983.지난 1주일 동안 상황은 더 악화됐다. 트럼프가 플린의 고압적 태도에 벌써 싫증을 내고 있다는 소문이 돌기 시작했다. 트럼프가 최측근인 스티브 배넌을 국가안보회의(NSC) 핵심 멤버에 앉힌 것도 플린을 견제하려는 의도라고 한다. 플린은 군사 부문에서 오래 일한 경력이라도 있다. 그러나 우파 뉴스매체 사장 출신인 배넌은 34년 전 해군 하급장교로 복무한 게 외교 관련 경력의 전부다.(중략)There is still some hope that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will act as a counterweight. And while Mr. Bannon and perhaps Mr. Flynn have the president’s ear, Mr. Mattis has offsetting assets. As defense secretary, he is the chief custodian and proximate controller of the nation’s military resources, which affords him considerable clout in the interagency process, and he has strong ties in Congress. As a former four-star Marine Corps general and Central Command commander, his military assessments are apt to be more compatible with those of General Dunford, creating a strong alliance in the administration.제임스 매티스 국방장관이 배넌과 플린의 독주를 막아줄 희망은 아직 남아 있다. 트럼프가 두 사람에게 힘을 실어줘도 매티스에겐 이를 상쇄할 역량이 있다. 국방장관으로 미국의 군사자원을 최종적으로 통제하는 권한을 보유하고 있고, 미 의회와도 긴밀한 관계를 유지하고 있어서다. 매티스는 4성 해병대 장군 출신이며 중부사령부 사령관을 지낸 경력도 있다.Mr. Mattis could well win the looming struggle. In meetings, the national security adviser has to marshal some degree of consensus on security council action items. Mr. Bannon and Mr. Flynn can spout ideology, Flynn facts and fake news; Mr. Mattis can speak authoritatively to capabilities, threat assessments, global and regional trade-offs and operational outcomes. It may not take long for Congress and other officials to side decisively with Mr. Mattis and against an unhinged Mr. Bannon or an eccentric Mr. Flynn, increasingly resisted and isolated by the Pentagon, the State Department and the intelligence community.따라서 배넌·플린과의 토론에서 매티스가 승리할 가능성은 충분하다. 토론 과정에서 배넌과 플린이 가짜 정보를 갖고 엉터리 의견을 쏟아낼 수는 있다. 그러나 매티스가 고급 정보와 경륜을 바탕으로 권위 있는 의견을 내면 두 사람은 입을 다물 수밖에 없을 것이다. 매티스의 활약에 고무된 국무부와 국방부 관료들도 매티스의 주장에 힘을 실어주며 배넌과 플린에게 맞설 것이다. 결국 두 사람은 워싱턴 공무원들의 거센 저항 속에 고립되고 말 것이다.The question is whether that would be enough. Ordinarily, an unpopular, unreliable national security adviser would be ousted quickly. But Mr. Trump could defiantly double down on one or both loyalists. Having both worked on the National Security Council staff and watched “The Apprentice,” I would guess Mr. Trump will eventually jettison a liability as long as he can save face. Until then, it remains soberingly perverse that any hope for a sound foreign policy may rest on the wider national security bureaucracy’s opposition to its own president and his closest advisers.문제는 매티스의 개인기만으로 상황이 호전될 수 있느냐다. 미국의 외교안보 관료들에게 인기 없고 믿음도 주지 못하는 국가안보보좌관은 신속히 축출되게 마련이다. 그러나 트럼프는 다르다. 특유의 오기를 부리며 자신에게 충성해 온 배넌과 플린을 계속 안고 가려 할 가능성이 크다. 그래도 희망은 있다. 트럼프가 기업인 시절 출연해 인기를 얻은 TV 리얼리티 프로그램 ‘도제(Apprentice)’에서 드러난 그의 스타일을 보면 말이다. 평판을 무엇보다 중시하는 트럼프는 결국 자신의 체면을 구기지 않는 한도까지만 두 사람을 썼다가 결국엔 쫓아낼 것이다. 그러나 그날이 올 때까지 국무부와 국방부 등 외교안보 부처 관료들은 트럼프에게 직언을 해야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 미국의 외교는 큰 위기에 빠질 것이다.JONATHAN STEVENSON,조너선 스티븐슨 / 전 미 NSC 국장