[앵커브리핑] “아델의 트로피, 김혜수의 청룡영화상” (Adele’s split trophy, Kim Hye-soo’s Blue Dragon Awards.)

앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.팝스타 아델은 시상대에 올라가 트로피를 절반으로 쪼개버렸습니다.Pop-star Adele walked up to theand split her trophy in half.*podium: 시상대얼마 전 그래미 시상식에서 있었던 일입니다. 모두 다섯 개의 상을 받은 아델은 이렇게 말했습니다This is what happened on the night of the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The winner of five awards, Adele, had this to say."정말 감사하지만 나는 이 상을 받을 수 없다. 비욘세 당신은 나와 내 흑인 친구들이 살아있음을 느끼게 해준다"“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious,” said Adele, “the way that you [Beyonce] make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is.”*empower: 권한을 주다후보에 나란히 올랐던 비욘세를 향한 말이었지요. 비욘세는 함께 눈물을 흘렸습니다.The speech was in acknowledgement of Beyonce, who was also nominated for Album of the Year for “Lemonade.” Tears fell from Beyonce’s face as Adele delivered her acceptance speech, also in tears."너무 하얀 그래미" 이런 말이 나왔을 만큼 그래미상은 유독 흑인음악에 인색해왔습니다. 더구나 지금은 극심한 인종갈등을 부추기는 트럼프의 세상이기도 합니다.Infamously mocked with the phrase #GrammySoWhite, the Grammy Awards have been tootowards the music by black artists. Moreover, the nation is currently ruled by Donald Trump, an instigator of many racial conflicts.*stingy: 인색하다 *instigator: 부추기는 자"청룡영화상은 정말 상을 잘 주죠?" 배우 김혜수 역시 2년 전 청룡영화상 사회를 보는 도중 이렇게 말했습니다.“The Blue Dragon Awards really knows well how to give awards, don’t you think so?” This is a barb burst out by Korean actress Kim Hye-soo, as she wasthe 37th Blue Dragon Awards two years ago.*host: 사회를 보다역사와 전통을 지닌 대종상 영화제가 편향심사 논란에 휩싸였던 바로 그 시기. 좋은 영화가 후보작에조차 오르지 못하던… 당시는 석연치 않았으나 지금은 익히 짐작이 가는 그때의 상황을 고스란히 담아낸 일침이었습니다.This was at a time when the Grand Bell Awards, an awards ceremony for film with history and tradition,for accusations of biased awards, with a great movie not even being nominated for the awards.It was afor the circumstances – unfathomable at the time, but now fully understandable.*come under fire: 비난을 받다*piercing reproach: 일침웃으며 던진. 그러나 사람들의 귀에 선명하게 꽂힌 그 한마디는 지금까지도 내내 회자되고 있습니다.The words were spoken with a smile, but they clearly struck the minds of the people, and the barb is still being remembered to this day.재치있게, 유쾌하게 자신의 생각을 전했던 팝가수와 배우. 그들은 상대방을 '조롱' 하거나 '독설'로 말하지 않았습니다.Adele and Kim Hye-soo both voiced out their opinions pleasantly, through witty remarks. They didn’t mock anyone or give out*spiteful remarks: 독설그리고 그것은 긴 겨울을 견뎌내는 중인 광장에서 시민 모두가 보여줬던 '품격'과도 다르지 않았습니다.Their remarks were not different from theprotestors showed during the rallies held in the square in central Seoul through the long, cold winter.*dignity: 품격굳이 미셸의 이 말을 다시 기억하지 않더라도… “그들은 저급하게 가도, 우리는 품위 있게 가자.”We do not even have tothese words from Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high.”*recite: 다시 인용하다.조롱과 독설, 심지어는 위협의 시간과 공간을 극복하고 유사 이래 이런 적이 있었던가 싶을 정도로 절대다수로 나타나는 시민의 생각들…The majority of the public showed intent of overcoming and “going high” when their oppositions went low, withstanding the mocking, spiteful remarks and even threats by the opposition.무엇보다도 이른바 가짜 뉴스에 좌지우지 되지 않았던 합리적 이성이 있었기에 가능한 일이었습니다.More than anything, everything was possible due to the rational reasoning of the people notfake news.*succumb to ~: ~에 굴복하다.누군가를 지지하든 지지하지 않든, 이런 결과는 아마도 시민 개개인의 깊은 고뇌의 산물일 것이라는 믿음을 우리는 가질 만 하지 않은가.Regardless of who each individual support, the results can be seen as theof every single person.*fruits of anguish: 고뇌의 산물이제 막바지로 향하는 발걸음… 지금 그 한 발 한 발은 무엇보다도 신중하고 조심스러워야 할 시기.As we head towards the final stage, every step towards that should be placed cautiously and carefully.그래서 다시 떠올리는 품격 있는 저항. 아델의 그래미상과 김혜수의 청룡영화상.That’s why we remember these dignified acts of resistance - Adele’s Grammy Awards acceptance speech and Kim Hye-soo’s remarks during the Blue Dragon Awards.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.February 21, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster