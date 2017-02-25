Murder suspects return home to North

North Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, far right, speaks to media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Monday after Malaysia recalled its ambassador to North Korea amid rising tensions between the nations. [AP/YONHAP] 말레이시아와 북한 사이 긴장이 고조되는 가운데 말레이시아 정부가 월요일 북한 주재 말레이시아 대사를 소환하자 말레이시아 주재 북한 대사 강철(맨 오른쪽)이 쿠알라 룸푸르 북한 대사관 밖에서 기자회견을 하고 있다. [AP/연합]

CCTV footage from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13 shows a woman lunging at a man from behind, apparently assassinating Kim Jong-nam. [SCREEN GRAB FROM FUJI TV] 2월13일 말레이시아 쿠알라 룸푸르 국제공항에서 촬영된 CCTV에 한 여성이 뒤에서 뛰어들어 정황상 김정남을 암살하는 장면이 나온다. [후지TV 스크린 캡쳐]

Three North Korean suspects involved in the killing pass through the airport’s departure hall to flee Malaysia. From far left are Ri Jae-nam, 57; Hong Song-hac, 34; and Ri Ji-hyon, 33. [SCREEN GRAB FROM THE STAR] 암살에 연루된 북한 남성 용의자 세 명이 출국하려고 말레이시아 공항 출국장을 지나가고 있다. 왼쪽부터 리재남(57), 홍송학(34), 리지현(33). [더 스타 스크린 캡쳐]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, February 21, 2017Four North Korean suspects in theof North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’sKim Jong-nam appear to be back in Pyongyang, according to Malaysian media reports Monday.*assassination: 암살*half brother: 이복 형제북한 지도자 김정은의 이복형제 김정남의 암살에 연루된 북한 남성 용의자 네 명이 평양으로 되돌아간 것으로 보인다고 월요일 말레이시아 언론들이 보도했다.Citing, reports indicate that the four men flew from Kuala Lumpur International Airport shortly after the Feb. 13 killing for the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. They then reportedly flew to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and to Vladivostok, Russia, before landing in the North Korean capital.*unnamed sources: 익명의 취재원남성 용의자 네 명은 2월13일 암살 직후 쿠알라 룸푸르 국제공항에서 출국해 항공편으로 인도네시아 수도 자카르타로 향했다고 익명의 취재원을 인용해 보도했다. 용의자들은 자카르타에서 UAE 두바이로 날아갔고 그리고 러시아 블라디보스톡을 거쳐 북한의 수도로 들어갔다고 보도했다.Sources told The Star, a Malaysian newspaper, “They may have taken the long route tothe authorities.”*shake off~ :~를 따돌리다말레이시아 현지 신문 더 스타에 따르면, 취재원은 “용의자들이 당국을 따돌리려고 먼 거리를 돌아서 갔을 지도 모른다”고 말했다.In the first press conference organized by Malaysian police since Kim Jong-nam was killed at the airport in Malaysia’s capital, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, deputy inspector general of the Malaysian police, said Sunday that four more North Korean men were wanted and that Malaysian authorities were cooperating with Interpol tothem*track ~ down: ~을 찾아내다말레이시아 수도의 공항에서 김정남이 살해된 이후 처음으로 말레이시아 경찰이 일요일에 연 기자회견에서 탄 스리 누르 라시드 이브라힘 말레이시아 경찰 부청장은 북한 국적 남성 네 명을 수배중이고 말레이시아 당국이 인터폴과 협조해 그들을 추적 중이라고 말했다.Noor Rashid did not say exactly what time or to where the four suspects had fled, but hethem as 33-year-old Ri Ji-hyon, who arrived in Malaysia on Feb. 4; 34-year-old Hong Song-hac, who arrived on Jan. 31; 55-year-old O Jong-gil, who arrived on Feb. 7; and 57-year-old Ri Jae-nam, who arrived on Feb. 1.*identify: 신원을 확인하다누르 라시드 부청장은 정확하게 몇 시에 어디로 그 용의자 네 명이 달아났는지 밝히지 않았지만, 네 명의 신원을 2월4일에 말레시아에 도착한 33세 리지현, 1월31일에 도착한 34세 홍송학, 2월7일에 도착한 55세 오종길, 2월1일에 도착한 57세 리재남으로 확인했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)