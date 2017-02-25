Corporate governance reform

Every candidate in the race for Korea’s presidential election in December 2012 was crying for “democratization” in the economy — to bring more equality to the economic and business front. This is also usually the first platform plank to go through the buzz saw after the election.A popular theme ahead of the presidential election this year is reform of corporate governance, another way of calling for more democracy in the business community. Due to the worsening of income disparities and an economy mired in low-growth, some kind of improvement in the ownership structure of Korea Inc. has become more imperative than five years ago. Corporate governance should be reshaped in order to ensure fair and efficient profit-sharing and effective decision-making for investment for future growth.The Korean capital market has run for slightly over 60 years. Compared with advanced markets with capitalistic histories of 250 years, Korea has become the world’s 11th largest economy in terms of gross domestic product over a stunningly short period of time. The Korean style of corporate governance relies on capable chaebol families to concentrate limited resources in certain areas that helped to drive fast growth until the late 1990s.Korea Inc. is now faced with an entirely different set of challenges compared to 60 years ago. The trickle-down effect from growth led by chaebol ceased working since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and foreign investors have repeatedly pointed to our outdated corporate governance system and blamed it for getting in the way of further advances for the Korean economy.In a study in September 2016, one foreign securities company rated the governance structure in Korean the lowest among 12 Asian equity markets and even below China’s. It cited various side effects like collusive ties between businessmen and bureaucrats and politicians, unfair business transactions and practices, and inefficient spending of corporate capital to keep the controlling families of Korea Inc. in charge despite their small stake-holdings in the groups they control.Since the 2008 global financial meltdown, institutional investors in advanced markets have been trying to exercise their voting rights to enhance engagement in shareholders’ meetings and improve long-term returns for shareholders. Guidelines for institutional shareholders can help maintain checks and balances between companies and investors and ensure efficient management of corporate capital.Ultimately, improvement in national capital productivity would bolster corporate profits to fuel a benign cycle in the economy. The monitoring of corporate investment can contribute to improving corporate governance and reinvigorating investment in companies and growth in the economy. Private institutional investors began to adopt the guidelines late last year.Companies essentially are greedy. To maximize profit, companies should compete fiercely, create jobs and make the society richer. By seeking profit, companies would contribute to national growth. But this is not so if decision-making serves primarily to fatten the controlling family and management. Self-serving corporate profits would distort appropriation of resources and cause inefficient management.The biggest flaw of the Korean ownership structure is that control of listed companies is handed down to family members regardless of their capabilities. As the corporate empire is passed down from one generation to the next, entrepreneurship from a sense of ownership and bold management would wane. The corporate head would be perfectly happy with maintaining the status quo.Without some animalistic spirit from the entrepreneur, an enterprise cannot survive in a fast changing business environment at a time of transition to the so-called fourth industrial revolution. As long as Korea Inc. keeps its traditional structure, Korea’s listed companies will lack responsiveness and competitiveness in the new age. In short, there would be no future for the Korean economy.Many naively believe that pension funds’ enhanced role in voting rights would lead to public control over private enterprises, and foreign shareholders’ increasing engagement could mean predatory invasions of local companies. Foreign shareholders have rightful interests in local enterprises and their investment helps prop up stock prices.Of course, there are side effects. But if returns to shareholders help stock values, we need not be over-anxious about hedge fund attacks. Pension funds won’t likely interfere with local management decisions, and foreign hedge funds will not target companies that become too expensive from stock price gains. Spread of stewardship practices would help improve corporate governance in Korean Inc. and serve as a breakthrough for the slow-moving economy.What the people really want from our society is clean and corruption-free national governance and transparent and just corporate governance.2012년 12월 대선을 앞두고는 ‘경제민주화’가 정치권 최대의 화두였다. 대선이 끝나고 제일 먼저 사라진 것도 경제민주화였다.2017년 대선을 앞둔 지금도 대선의 화두는 ‘기업지배구조 개선’이다. 이는 자본시장 내에서 협의의 ‘경제민주화’ 개념이다. 양극화와 저성장의 그림자가 드리워진 한국 경제에 지배구조 개선 필요성은 5년 전보다 더욱 절실하다. 공정하고 효율적인 이익의 배분과 미래 성장을 위한 효과적인 투자 의사결정이 좋은 지배구조의 핵심이다.우리 자본시장은 이제 60년을 갓 넘었다. 선진 자본주의 국가들이 250년 정도 자본주의를 발전시켜 온 것에 비하면 짧은 기간에 국내총생산(GDP) 세계 11위의 경제대국이 된 것이다. 전후 부족한 자본을 소수의 유능한 재벌들로 하여금 집중 투자를 하게 해 높은 성장을 이끌었던 한국형 기업지배구조가 결과적으로 1990년대까지의 고도 성장기에 적합했다고 볼 수 있다.이제 한국 경제는 지난 60년과는 완전히 다른 도전을 해야 한다. 재벌기업의 집중적인 성장을 통한 낙수 효과는 더 이상 경제성장 모델이 될 수 없다는 것은 97년 국제통화기금(IMF) 위기 이후 여러 번 증명됐다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)나 외국 기관투자가들은 이미 우리나라 상장 기업들의 낙후된 지배구조가 국가 경제 발전에 가장 큰 문제점이라고 지적해 왔다.2016년 9월 한 외국계 증권사의 분석에 따르면 우리 주식시장의 지배구조 점수는 아시아 12개국 중 가장 나쁜 것으로 발표됐다. 중국보다도 낮게 평가됐다. 적은 지분으로 거대 기업집단을 지배하고 세습하는 과정에서 발생하는 정경유착, 불공정 거래, 자본의 비효율적 투자 등 많은 부작용이 나타나고 있다는 것이다.2008년 금융위기 이후 선진 자본시장에는 기관투자가들이 고객의 이익을 최우선으로 하고 의결권 행사뿐 아니라 주주 관여를 통해 적극적으로 수탁자의 의무를 다해야 한다는 스튜어드십 코드가 도입됐다. 이는 경영자와 주주 간의 균형 잡힌 견제를 통해 상장 기업의 경영 리스크(우리나라의 경우 오너 리스크)를 낮춰 기업의 자본이 효율적으로 운영되는 데 기여할 수 있다.궁극적으론 국가의 자본생산성을 향상시켜 기업의 이익 증가로 이어지는 선순환 구조를 형성할 수 있을 것이다. 이것이 스튜어드십 코드의 도입 목적이며 장기적으로 기업과 국가의 지속 가능한 성장도 가능할 것이다. 즉 역설적으로 기업이 효율적 투자를 하고 있는지를 견제할 수 있는 최소한의 지배구조 개선 노력이 장기적으로 투자가들의 투자를 활성화하는 데 기여하고 나아가 국가 경제 발전에 기여한다고 할 수 있다. 지난해 말 우리나라에도 민간 주도로 한국형 스튜어드십 코드가 도입됐다.“기업은 이기적이어야 한다.” 이윤의 극대화를 위한 기업들의 치열한 경쟁이 일자리를 창출하고 궁극적으로 사회를 풍요롭게 만들며, 결국 기업의 이윤 추구는 장기적으로 국가 경제 전체의 이익과 일치하게 된다. 그러나 그 이기적인 의사결정이 적은 지분을 갖고 있는 오너 일가의 경영권 유지만을 위한 것이라면 얘기가 다르다. 개인적 사취는 인위적으로 자원 배분을 왜곡시켜 비효율적인 경영으로 이어질 수 있기 때문이다.한국식 오너 경영체제가 문제인 것은 경영자로서의 능력에 대한 검증 없이 혈연적 관계로 이어져 있는 개인에게 상장 기업이 상속된다는 점이다. 2세, 3세, 4세로 이어질수록 기업가 정신이 희석된 소유 경영은 적극적이고 과감한 경영을 기피하고 현상 유지에 안주할 가능성이 작지 않다.미래의 4차 산업혁명 등의 변혁적 대외 환경에선 야성적 충동(animal spirits)에 기초한 기업가 정신 없이는 기업이 살아남기 힘들 것으로 예측된다. 따라서 이러한 한국형 지배구조가 계속될수록 한국을 대표하는 상장 기업들의 대응력과 경쟁력은 떨어질 것이고, 나아가 대한민국 경제에 악영향을 끼칠 가능성이 크다.시장 참여자로서 정말 안타까운 것은 많은 사람이 연기금의 의결권 확대를 연금 사회주의라고 우려하고, 외국 투자가들의 주주 관여를 공격이라고 간주하여 적대적 인수합병과 국부 유출로 이어진다고 비난하는 것이다. 외국 투자가들도 주주임에 틀림없으며 그들의 주주 관여로 인한 주가 상승은 상속을 앞둔 오너 주주를 제외한 모든 주주에게 환영받는다.당연히 일부 부작용도 있을 수 있지만 기업의 이익을 주주들에게 환원해 기업의 주가가 충분히 오른다면 외국 헤지펀드들의 공격을 전혀 걱정할 필요가 없다. 연기금은 기존 경영진의 전략에 찬성할 것이고 외국 헤지펀드들은 주가가 많이 오른 기업들을 공격 대상에서 제외할 것이기 때문이다. 그런 의미에서 이번 스튜어드십 코드 도입은 한국의 고질적인 기업지배구조 개선에 기여함은 물론 나아가 저성장, 양극화 등 한국 경제의 위기를 극복할 수 있는 초석이 될 수 있다.국민이 곧 탄생할 새로운 리더십을 통해 갈망하는 것은 정경유착이 없는 국가의 지배구조와, 기업의 지배구조가 투명하고 정의롭게 바뀌는 지배구조의 개혁이 아닐까 한다.