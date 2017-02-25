Bandages offer no cure (국문)
가계 숨통 틔울 보다 과감한 내수 진작책을
Feb 25,2017
The government under acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn held a cabinet meeting concocting out measures to prop up the stubbornly lethargic private consumption. The measures include actions aimed to vitalize consumer sentiment, increase household income, and lessen tax burden. The keystone is to have Koreans travel and spend more domestically with extra time instead of going overseas.
It proposed incentives to employers that allow employees to work extra 30 minutes up to Thursday and let them off two hours earlier on Friday for a long weekend. Tickets for high-speed trains also would be halved if booked well in advance. The government also increased support for the low-income class and upped the cap for giveaways for buyers of wireless devices.
But in essence, there is nothing new or fundamental that could boost consumer sentiment or demand. The government has turned out many stimuli measures. It created supplementary budget every year. It cut sales tax for cars and promoted bargain sales in retailers across the country. It announced similar package in April last year and extended temporary holidays.
Consumption, however, worsened under the weight of deteriorating income, old age insecurity, and increased housing and education expenses. According to national statics data, real household income, after reflecting inflation, dwindled for five consecutive quarters until the third quarter of last year.
No matter what ingenious ways the government comes up with to promote spending, the working class simply has no money to spend.
Household debt has been refreshing all-time highs due to continued rises in housing prices and lack of supplies. The 30s and 40s hardly have any money left to save for their future.
Short-sighted measures are useless. The government must stop trying to pull up short-term data to congratulate itself on its policy achievements. The measures will only undermine fiscal integrity and future growth. The answers are laid out. There must be more radical and effective actions to stimulate births and address aging society. Housing and education systems must be overhauled to ease burden on households. Social welfare must be bolstered to lessen anxieties about old age. Bandages offer no cure.
황교안 대통령 권한대행 겸 국무총리가 23일 내수 활성화 관계장관회의를 열고 대책을 내놓았다. 소비심리 회복과 가계소득 확충, 세부담 경감 등 세 분야에 80여 개 항목을 담았다. 안팎의 경제여건이 어려운 가운데 나름대로 고심한 흔적이 보인다. 평일 30분씩 더 일하고 금요일 두 시간 일찍 퇴근하는 ‘가족과 함께하는 날’ 도입, 고속철 조기 예약 시 최대 절반 요금 할인 등이 대표적이다. 국내 관광 및 레저 소비를 조금이라도 늘려보자는 취지다. 한계소비성향이 높은 저소득층 지원 확대, 이동통신 경품가액 상향도 체감도가 높아 보인다.
하지만 크게 보면 근본적 처방이 없는 나열식 땜질 대책이라는 지적을 피할수 없다. 내수 관련 대책은 이번 정부에서 유난히 자주 발표됐다. 해마다 추가경정예산이 편성됐다. 세월호·메르스 사태 이후 국내 소비를 활성화한다며 개별소비세 인하와 코리아그랜드세일 같은 정책이 발표됐다. '가정의 달 계기 소비 활성화 대책'(2016년 4월), 임시공휴일 지정과 같은 일도 이어졌다.
그럼에도 내수는 회복되기는커녕 침체의 길을 걷고 있다. 소득 감소와 노후 불안, 주거·교육비 부담 증가라는 구조적 문제가 풀리지 않고 있기 때문이다. 통계청에 따르면 물가상승률을 감안한 가계 실질소득은 지난해 3분기까지 5분기 연속 감소했다. "쓸 돈이 없다"는 비명이 엄살이 아니다. 집값 상승과 전월세난으로 인한 가계부채는 사상 최대, 최악으로 치닫고 있다. 자녀 교육비 부담에 짓눌린 30~40대는 노후 대책을 마련할 엄두도 내지 못한다. 불안한 미래가 현재의 소비를 옥죄는 악순환이 벌어지고 있다.
이제 이런 근시안적 대책은 반복하지 말아야 한다. 단기 수치를 끌어올려 정책 성과를 자랑하려는 욕심을 버려야 한다. 재정 건전성을 해치고 미래 성장동력을 갉아먹을 뿐이다. 정공법은 누구나 알고 있다. 보다 과감하고 효율적인 저출산·고령화 대책이 필요하다. 가계의 숨통을 틔워줄 주거·교육 대책, 노후 불안을 막을 복지체계의 개편도 필수다. 반창고를 여러 번 댔다고 수술이 되는 건 아니지 않은가.