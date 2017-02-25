Take a deep breath (국문)

We cannot but worry about an all-out war between the pro-Park Geun-hye group and the anti-Park group over the presidential impeachment. As the Constitutional Court enters a final stage for approving or disapproving the legislature’s impeachment, both sides are heading toward a last-minute confrontation by mobilizing as many allies as possible. The pro-impeachment group and the anti-impeachment group plan to stage massive rallies on Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively, on Saturday, following rallies on Friday.
A large-scale standoff could escalate into a physical clash at any time. Organizers of the pro-impeachment rally already marched from the independent counsel office in southern Seoul to Gwanghwamun Square from Friday evening to Saturday morning, while their counterparts vowed to mobilize five million supporters across the nation for a rally on Mar. 1, our Liberation Day.
Both camps endeavor to gather forces to pressure the top court to rule in their favor. The anti-impeachment group is ratcheting up pressure by posting on its home page a presidential lawyer’s remarks that “paved roads will be covered in blood.” Meanwhile, the pro-impeachment group threatens to hold rallies in 100 locations across the country after declaring a 48-hour emergency protest from 2 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Saturday.
Both camps are openly determined to not accept the court’s ruling if it goes against their wishes. A chat room run by a far-rightist group even posted a message aimed to recruit “young assassins” and the court’s justices are being protected by 24-hour security guards.
Whatever ruling the court delivers, chaos seems unavoidable.
No leaders are pleading for restraint. Instead of addressing the situation, our politicians are engrossed in rallying their supporters after fanning outrage and hatred at their rallies. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn also appears reluctant to demand moderation from both sides due to his limitations as acting president.
Will a face-off between people with candles and others with Korean flags pressure the court in any way? Both groups must calmly wait for the court’s ruling and accept it. Presidential candidates must take the lead and proclaim their respect for the decision. As the nation suffers an unrivaled economic crisis and deepening diplomatic conflicts with China and Japan — not to mention uncertainties from the Trump administration in the U.S. — both sides must take a deep breath if they really want to prevent impeachment from leading to a catastrophe future.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 25, Page 26
탄핵 찬반집회 세 대결 과열 심각 헌재 결정 불복 공공연히 내세워
박근혜 대통령 탄핵을 둘러싼 찬반집회의 브레이크 없는 세(勢) 대결 양상에 심각한 우려를 금할 수 없다. 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판과 특검 수사가 마무리 수순에 접어들면서 양측이 그야말로 한 치의 양보 없는 총력전으로 치닫고 있는 모양새다. 박근혜정권퇴진비상국민행동(퇴진행동)과 대통령탄핵기각을위한국민총궐기운동본부(탄기국) 모두 25일 주말집회에 이어 공휴일인 3·1절에도 대규모 집회를 예고하고 있다. 국론 분열은 말할 것도 없고 자칫 물리적인 충돌까지 우려되고 있다.
우선 과열되고 있는 양측의 세몰이가 걱정스럽다. 퇴진행동 측은 24일부터 서울 강남의 특검팀 사무실에서 광화문광장까지 행진하는 ‘1박2일 대행진’을 벌였다. 탄기국도 집회 장소를 확대하며 “총동원령을 내린 3·1절에는 전국적으로 500만 명이 모일 것”이라고 주장하고 있다.
양측의 세몰이는 의심의 여지 없이 헌재에 압력을 행사하기 위해서다. 탄기국 측은 헌재가 탄핵을 인용하면 “양측 집회가 정면충돌해 아스팔트 길이 피로 덮일 것”이라는 대통령 측 법률 대리인 김평우 변호사의 발언을 인터넷에 게재하며 압박 수위를 높이고 있다. 퇴진행동 측도 23일 오후 2시부터 25일 오후 2시까지를 ‘48시간 비상행동의 날’로 선포하고 전국 100여 곳에서 탄핵 인용을 위한 집중 선전을 하고 있다.
그러면서 양쪽은 자신들의 요구에 어긋나는 헌재 결정이 나올 경우 이를 승복하지 않겠다는 의사를 공공연히 발설하고 있다. 심지어 한 극우단체 대화방에는 “청년 암살 살수단을 모집한다”는 글이 오르기도 했으며, 헌법재판관들은 만일의 불상사에 대비해 24시간 근접경호를 받아야 할 지경이 됐다. 헌재에서 어떤 결론이 내려지건 대규모 혼란이 예상되는 상황이다.
그런데도 누구 하나 나서 자제를 호소하는 사회 지도층 인사가 없는 게 더욱 딱한 우리의 현주소다. 혼란스러운 정국을 수습해야 할 정치권은 오히려 양쪽 집회에 참석해 증오를 부추기며 대선 승리를 위한 지지층 결집에만 몰두하고 있다. 대통령 부재 시기의 리더십을 떠안은 황교안 대통령 권한대행 역시 본인이 대선 출마 구설에 휩싸여 양측의 시위 격돌에 자제를 요청하는 적극적 메시지를 내지 못하고 있다.
촛불과 태극기로 상징되는 탄핵 찬반집회 양쪽의 지나친 세몰이는 헌재의 판단을 방해하는 정치적 압박이며 독립적 헌법기관의 위상을 위협하는 것이다. 게다가 헌재 결정에도 승복하지 않겠다는 태도는 나라가 두 쪽이 나도 좋다는 망발이 아닐 수 없다.
양쪽 모두 자제해야 한다. 차분히 헌재 판결을 기다리고 그 결정에 승복해야 한다. 이를 위해 대선주자들이 먼저 나서야 한다. 전직 국회의원 모임인 대한민국헌정회의 촉구대로 탄핵 결정이 나기 전에 여야와 각 당 대선주자들이 먼저 헌재 결정에 무조건 승복할 것을 천명하는 게 옳다. 가뜩이나 경제위기의 높은 파도가 예상되고, 중국·일본과의 외교적 갈등이 첩첩산중인 데다 미 트럼프 행정부와의 관계도 불확실한 상황이다. 헌재 결정 후까지 찬반 갈등의 악순환이 이어질 경우 대한민국의 앞날은 파국만 남아 있을 뿐이다.