BtoB’s ‘Someday’ rises to top of five charts

Boy band BtoB’s preview track “Someday” from their upcoming record rose to the top of music charts on Friday.BtoB managed to fend off tough competition from rival groups Twice and BTS and placed number one on five real-time music charts, including Naver Music, Mnet, Bugs, Genie, and Soribada.The song, which was released as a preview track for the album “Feel’eM” slated for release on March 6 is a ballad track composed by group member Lim Hyun-sik.“The song is fit for their reputation as the ‘healing idols’,” said the group’s record label Cube Entertainment. “’Someday’ was too good to just be included as an ordinary track of the record, which was why it was released early.”The group is scheduled to unveil teaser images, track listing, album previews, and additional promotional material for the record starting on Sunday. Afterward, BtoB is holding a fan meeting “BtoB’s Secret Room” at the Hwajeong Gymnasium in Korea University in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, one day before the release of the record.BY CHUNG JIN-HONG [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]