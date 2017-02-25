2017 Galaxy A series hits shelves

From left, the Galaxy A3, A5 and A7. [Samsung Electronics]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the 2017 models of its popular Galaxy A series. The three products — the Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 — feature elegant designs, high performance and improved convenience.The 2017 Galaxy A features an enhanced 16-megapixel camera on both the front and rear that allows users to take vibrant and clear pictures. One feature of note is a floating camera button, which means users can touch anywhere on the screen to snap a photo, and the bright display can be used as a flash when taking a selfie. The camera interface offers a simple user experience where different photo modes and effects can be applied with a swipe.The new Galaxy A features a premium metal frame and 3D glass back that succeeds Samsung’s premium designs and provides comfortable grip. It will come in four colors: black sky, gold sand, blue mist and peach cloud.The phone is IP68 water- and dust-resistant and equipped with a reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity.Other features include Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service; Samsung Cloud, a data back-up service; Secure Folder, which protects personal information using a biometric authentication system; Always on Display, which shows the date and time even when the phone is not in use; and a micro SD card slot.The 2017 Galaxy A was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month and was released into the global market starting with Russia in early January.