Samsung shows off new tech at AHR Expo

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 17, Samsung Electronics participated in North America’s biggest air-conditioning, heating and refrigerating exposition, the AHR Expo in Las Vegas. The company had a 4,000-square-foot booth with the aim of expanding its sales in North America.The booth was divided into eight zones featuring the Max Heat series, windless air-conditioning, 360 Cassette air-conditioner and Hotel series.The Max Heat series included the company’s full lineup of residential air-conditioners, Free Joint Multi system, commercial air-conditioners and DVM series, which target the northern region of the United States and Eastern Canada. These equipment can maintain 100 percent of their heat operation even when the temperature is 15 below Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit), which makes them perfect for cold regions.The DVM S Max Heat series in particular applies flash injection technology, which was developed by Samsung to maximize equipment performance in low temperatures.Samsung also exhibited a wall-hanging windless air-conditioner, which received the Innovation Award at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The product can maintain desirable temperature throughout the room with 21,000 tiny holes that evenly distribute cold air.Windless air-conditioning ensures comfortable sleep without wind blowing toward the bed and automatically sets the ideal temperature for sleep, thus saving on energy. Users can also control the product remotely through its smart-home function.With the windless air-conditioner, Samsung hopes to lead innovation in the North American market with its advanced technology and design.Samsung’s 360 Cassette is the first circular air-conditioner in the world. Installed on ceilings, this product spreads cool air throughout the room and eliminates the discomfort of wind from conventional air-conditioners. Its circular design means it can fit nearly any environment and space.Other products exhibited at the AHR Expo included DVM S, a duct system adjusted for North American environments that has achieved high capacity and efficiency, and DVM S Water, another duct system that maintains high efficiency by cooling its heat exchanger with water.