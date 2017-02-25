Park aide arrested over treatments

Special prosecutors on Friday questioned and arrested a presidential aide in connection to allegations that President Park Geun-hye received medical treatment from people without due safety checks, as they prepare to wrap up their investigation into the scandal that has rocked the country for the past several months.Lee Young-seon appeared at the special investigation team’s office in southern Seoul to undergo questioning as a suspect over allegations that he helped uncertified medical practitioners enter the presidential office without leaving official records. One day before, the team’s spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters they were trying to locate the whereabouts of the presidential aide with a court-issued arrest warrant after he repeatedly ignored its summons. The aide is known to have conveyed his willingness to undergo questioning after the announcement was made Thursday.“An interrogation of Lee is essential in wrapping up the investigation,” the spokesman said, declining to elaborate further.The investigators have not yet decided whether to seek another writ to formally arrest the aide for another 20 days.Yonhap