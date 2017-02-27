Unintended victims (국문)

“We will catch you at all costs. You are still allowed to return or buy it.” The ultimatum was posted on the homepage of an optical store in Taito-ku of Tokyo on Feb. 4, 2017. A photo of a man, whose face was blurred, was also posted.
He was a shoplifting suspect, also known as a manbiki in Japan. Seven expensive pairs of glasses, worth 210,000 yen ($1,870) in total, had disappeared. Video of the suspect had been captured by the security camera.
“The most expensive pair was stolen. I reported it to the police, but there was no action,” the 59-year-old store owner said. “Unless the goods are returned or money is sent by March 1, I have to circulate the photo without the blur on social media.”
A large convenience store in Chuou-ku of Chiba also posted a photo of a man, titled “manbiki suspect,” on its window over the past two weeks. The man in the photo was easily identifiable. He was accused of taking several goods to a corner, where the store keeper could not see, putting one thing back on the shelf and stealing the rest. “The people won’t steal if they think their photos can be put up,” the store manager said. The store has posted photos of theft suspects since last year, and shoplifting has actually decreased.
Small retail stores in Japan are struggling because of manbiki. According to police, 113,000 cases — or an average of 300 cases a day — were reported last year. An owner of a convenience store said he earns an average of 600,000 yen in monthly sales, excluding electricity and the salaries of his workers, but about 20 percent of his profit disappears after accounting for theft.
But making the photos of suspects public to catch them and prevent similar crimes has created controversy. While some support the idea, others say it is an infringement of human rights. The ultimatum that the suspect’s face will be revealed unless the goods are returned is seen by some as blackmail. “Making public the face of a suspect without [hiding their identity] can be defamation, unless there is public benefit involved,” said Hisashi Sonoda, a law professor at Konan University.
In November 2015, a third grader at a middle school in Hiroshima committed suicide, after his teacher refused to write a recommendation for his admission to a private school. The teacher turned the request down because the student had a history of manbiki when he was a first grade student at the middle school. His plea of innocence was not accepted. It was revealed only after the student killed himself that his first grade teacher had mistakenly recorded the manbiki incident of another student on his record. Making a photo public can also create an irreversible outcome if it creates an innocent victim.
An expert in criminal litigation law said making public a wrongful suspect is a serious infringement of human rights and it is an action that requires damage compensation. “Even if the suspect truly is the shoplifter, there is no way to retrieve the photo once it spreads on cyberspace,” he said. “Reporting it to police and finding other preventive measures are best,” he added, because a wrongful conviction can produce an innocent victim.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 25, Page 26.
*The author is the Tokyo correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE JEONG-HEON
"당신!! 절대 놓치지 않는다. 반납도 구입도 지금이라면 가능하다."
지난 4일 일본 도쿄 다이토(台東)구 안경점 홈페이지에 최후통첩성 글이 올라왔다. 모자이크로 얼굴이 가려진 남성의 사진도 게시됐다. 물건을 고르는 척하면서 슬쩍 훔치는 이른바 '만비키(万引き)' 용의자다. 총 21만 엔(약 211만원)어치의 고급 안경 7개가 사라졌다. 수상한 모습이 방범 카메라에 포착됐다. 59세 주인은 "가장 비싼 안경을 도둑맞았다. 경찰에 신고했지만 별 움직임이 없다"고 하소연했다. 그러면서 "3월 1일까지 안경을 돌려주지 않고 돈도 보내지 않으면 모자이크 뗀 사진을 SNS에 퍼뜨릴 수밖에 없다"고 했다.
지바(千葉)시 주오(中央)구 대형 편의점은 최근 2주간 한 남성의 사진을 '만비키 범인'이란 문구와 함께 출입문 옆 유리창에 붙였다. 누군지 금방 알아볼 수 있다. 물건 여러 개를 들고 점원이 보이지 않는 구석으로 간 뒤 하나만 선반에 올려놓고 나머지를 훔친 혐의다. 점장은 "절도를 막기 위한 고육책이다. 본인 사진도 붙을 수 있다고 생각하면 물건을 훔치지 않을 것"이라고 설명했다. 1년 전부터 용의자 사진을 붙인 결과 실제로 피해가 줄었다.
일본 각종 소매점들이 만비키로 골머리를 앓고 있다. 경찰청에 따르면 지난해 11만3000건, 하루 평균 300건 가량 피해가 접수됐다. 한 프랜차이즈 편의점 주인은 "월 매출에서 전기료·인건비 등을 뺀 평균 수입이 60만 엔(약 600만원)인데 20%인 12만 엔(약 120만원) 정도가 만비키로 날아간다"고 밝혔다. 피해 금액은 고스란히 점주가 떠안게 된다.
그런데 범인 검거와 피해 예방을 위해 앞다퉈 용의자 사진을 공개하면서 논란이 일고 있다. '심정을 이해한다'는 지지 의견과 '인권 침해'라는 비판이 엇갈린다. 물건을 반납하지 않으면 사진을 공개하겠다는 문구는 협박죄가 될 수 있다. 소노다 히사시(園田寿) 고난(甲南)대 법과대학원 교수(형법)는 "절도범이라며 얼굴을 모자이크 처리하지 않고 공개하면 공익성이 없는 한 명예훼손죄가 성립된다"고 설명했다.
2015년 11월 히로시마(廣島)의 중학교 3학년 남학생이 스스로 목숨을 끊었다. 사립고 진학을 위해 담임교사에게 추천서 작성을 부탁했는데 거절당했다. "중1때 만비키 기록이 있어서 어렵다"는 이유였다. 결백을 주장했지만 받아들여지지 않았다. 중1 담임교사가 다른 학생의 절도를 학생부에 잘못 기록한 사실이 드러난 것은 소년이 유서를 남기고 세상을 떠난 후였다. 용의자 사진 공개도 이처럼 무고한 사람을 범인으로 몰아가며 돌이킬 수 없는 결과를 낳을 수 있다.
형사소송법 전문가는 "진범이 아니라면 더 중대한 인권 침해다. 손해배상 대상이 된다"고 말했다. "절도범이 맞더라도 사진이 일단 인터넷에 퍼지면 물건을 되돌려 받고 뒤늦게 삭제해도 소용없다"며 주의를 당부했다. "경찰에 신고하고 다른 예방 대책을 세우는 것이 최선"이라고 덧붙였다. 잘못된 확신이 억울한 희생자를 만들 수도 있기 때문이다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원