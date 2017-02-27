Exporting North Korean terrorism (국문)
화학무기로 테러한 북한 김정은 정권을 강력하게 규탄한다
Feb 27,2017
Malaysian police announced that the poison used at Kuala Lumpur airport to kill Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was VX nerve agent, a type of internationally banned chemical weapon.
The police said the toxic chemical substance was detected in the swabs of the deceased’s eyes and face. The investigation so far implicated a North Korean diplomat in Malaysia and concluded the four North Koreans suspected to have been involved in the assassination have returned home.
The findings so far suggest that Pyongyang ordered the murder of the estranged brother of its ruler. If true, the incident lays bare the hideous brutality of the Kim Jong-un regime.
The odorless and colorless VX nerve agent developed by the British in 1952 is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. As little as 10 milligrams can instantly kill humans. Its toxicity is 100 times stronger than the sarin gas that killed 12 and injured more than 4,000 in a Tokyo subway line when it was released by members of a cult movement in 1995. When spread in the form of gas or liquid, it can last for months during winter.
What is appalling is that North Korea has used a chemical weapon in a terrorist act. Other terrorism groups could emulate the North Korean act. North Korea is known to have chemical weapons amounting from 3,000 tons to 5,000 tons. It could threaten the world if Pyongyang sells any of these weapons to Islamic militants or other extremists to secure hard cash. North Korea is beyond international surveillance as it is not bound by the Chemical Weapons Convention. The international community has been entirely focused on North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities.
But it must take strong action to contain North Korea’s chemical weapons threat. The government must take steps immediately to protect the country from chemical weapons dangers.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 25, Page 26
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장의 이복형인 김정남의 피살이 VX 신경작용제에 의한 테러였던 것으로 확인됐다. 말레이시아 경찰은 어제 “피살된 김정남의 눈과 얼굴 등에서 VX가 발견됐다”고 밝혔다. 김정남 피살에는 말레이시아 주재 북한대사관 소속 외교관이 연루됐고, 도망간 용의자 네 명은 북한으로 입국했던 사실도 드러났다. 결과적으로 이번 사건은 북한 당국의 지시로 전쟁 때나 사용할 수 있는 VX 신경작용제로 김정남을 살해했다는 게 골격이다. 충격적이며 김정은 정권의 잔혹성을 전 세계에 부각시켰다.
VX 신경작용제는 근육을 움직이는 신경전달물질의 분해를 막아 쌓이게 함으로써 중추신경과 인체를 마비시키는 무서운 물질이다. 1995년 옴진리교 신자가 일본 도쿄 지하철에 뿌려 5500여 명의 사상자를 낸 사린가스보다 독성이 100배나 강하다. 옅은 갈색에 냄새가 없는 VX는 10mg만 피부에 닿아도 수분 안에 사망한다. 휘발성이 낮아 추운 겨울철에 살포될 경우 몇 달씩 효과가 지속된다. 52년 영국에서 개발됐다. 문제는 북한이 화학무기용인 가공할 VX를 특정인을 살해하는 테러에 이용했다는 사실이다. 북한이 전쟁용 화학무기를 테러에 사용하는 새로운 테러 유형을 보인 것이다. IS 등 테러집단에서 북한의 나쁜 행동을 모방할 수도 있다. 더구나 북한은 이런 화학무기를 3000∼5000t이나 보유하고 있고 전시에는 우리 국민과 군을 향해 살포할 계획도 있다. 이렇게 엄청난 양의 화학무기를 보유한 북한이 궁지에 몰리거나 외화가 필요할 때 IS 등에 팔면 심각한 국제 문제로 증폭된다. 북한은 화학무기금지조약(CWC)에도 가입하지 않고 있어 통제가 어렵다.
국제사회는 그간 북한의 핵·미사일에 크게 우려해 왔다. 트럼프 미국 대통령도 북한을 “매우 위험한 상황”이라고 말했다. 유엔을 비롯한 국제사회는 신종 범죄행위를 저지른 북한의 화학무기 테러에 대해서도 강력히 대응하고 경고해야 한다. 정부도 북한의 화학무기 테러 가능성에 대해 철저히 점검하고 대응책을 연구해 놓아야 한다.