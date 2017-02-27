Retailers advised to halt sales of seat belt alarm stoppers Korea’s state consumer agency said Sunday it has advised local shops to stop sales of seat belt alarm stoppers for automobiles, adding it is also reviewing an option to prevent such products from being sold.The products are used to stop the warning alarm on automobiles that normally is set off when drivers do not buckle up.Industry watchers said although such clips are not illegal by the law, they can potentially harm drivers by inducing them not to use seat belts.The Korea Consumer Agency said it has requested 13 online shopping malls to stop sales of such products and said it will review a nationwide sale ban. YONHAP