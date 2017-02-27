Hyundai dedicated to hearing feedback from Xcient drivers

Hyundai Motor launched the third edition of Xcient Supporters, a customer feedback program for drivers of the company’s Xcient heavy duty truck model, the company said Sunday.The third edition of Xcient Supporters, will be made up of 150 members who will work as Xcient ambassadors for the next year doing promotion activities for the car, as well as collecting and delivering user comments and complaints to Hyundai Motor.“The submitted opinions will act as a valuable resource for Hyundai Motor to improve product quality as well as service,” the automaker said in a statement.Hyundai Motor has been growing the program since it first launched in 2015 with a mere 50 members. Last year, the program had 100 members.