Hyundai reveals new Sonata designs

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor on Sunday unveiled computer-generated images of its newest Sonata model. The flagship midsize sedan has installed a cascading grille in the front that gives more volume and sportiness to the car’s exterior.The biggest change to the rear of the car has been made with the license plate being relocated from the trunk door to the rear bumper. The Sonata logo will take the center space, resembling the latest version of its Grandeur model.“The Sonata facelift will target consumers in their 20s and 30s who have clear preference towards design,” said Hyundai Motor spokesman. “The car’s exterior design is very straightforward and dynamic. It is designed to resemble a sports sedan,” the spokesman added. The newest Sonata will launch in March.