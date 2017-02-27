On the road to chaos (국문)

The weekend rally in downtown Seoul streets peaked on Saturday, marking the fourth year since President Park Geun-hye took office, with signs of fiery heat between the camps supporting and protesting the president’s impeachment. A man in his 60s was stopped by police while trying to pour gasoline on himself among the crowd of rightists opposing Park’s impeachment. The ultra-rightists proposed to go on a hunger strike in front of the Constitutional Court currently deliberating its verdict on Park while some even threatened the lives of the justices, including the Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi, if they deliver a ruling that ends Park’s term.
It’s a pity our society still bears immature and underdeveloped disregard for the law and the legal justice institution. But the liberals are equally childish and insensible. The leading opposition presidential candidates Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, South Chungcheong Governor An Hee-jung and Seongnam City Mayor Lee Jae-myung took to the streets to join the protest supporting impeachment. Lee vowed to fight “till the end” if the Constitutional Court does not remove Park. We are dumfounded that an elected local government head can publicly challenge the authority of the Constitutional Court and the judiciary order.
National division has deepened, yet political leaders are fanning the flames. Instead of chasing votes, they must show constraint and endeavor to narrow the schism. But not one of the candidates has shown such sensible leadership.
They are, in fact, spearheading disparaging campaigns to mount pressure on the Constitutional Court. Moon said not removing Park was “unimaginable.” Seongnam Mayor Lee went further to pledge to make the court “liable” if it does so. The aftermath of the ruling raises serious concerns given the fiery statements from presidential candidates. Regardless of the verdict, the country would be in disarray with at least one side unwilling to accept the result. The conflict would be as grave as when Koreans were torn between pro-democracy and pro-communists after they were freed from the Japanese colonization. In such severe division, no leader regardless who wins the election will be able to command the nation. Presidential candidates should act and speak in consideration of the post-trial aftermath.
Some in the ruling camp are proposing that the president step aside regardless of the ruling. If the president voluntarily steps down, the potential social upheaval following her prosecution could be avoided. But both the president and the opposition are against the idea. Presidential candidates and parties must vow to concede to the court ruling and call upon social restraint to prevent chaos.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 27, Page 34
박근혜 대통령 취임 4주년인 지난 25일 서울 도심은 촛불세력과 태극기 세력의 맞불집회로 또다시 둘로 갈라졌다. 양측의 집회는 갈수록 격렬해지고있다. 탄핵 반대 세력이 연 태극기 집회에선 60대 노인이 휘발유통을 들고 분신을 시도하다 경찰에 붙잡히는가 하면 헌재앞 무기한 단식 농성 주장에 이어 이정미 재판관 등 헌법 재판관들을 겨냥해 "안위를 보장 못한다"같은 협박성 발언까지 나왔다 민의와 법의 지배를 부정하는 시키는 야만적 폭력의 단면이라는 점에서 보통 우려스러운 게 아니다.법치와 민주주의를 부정하는 이런 극단적 언행에 동조할 이는 상식있는 시민 가운데는 없을 것이다. 이날 촛불 세력이 연 ‘17차 범국민행동의 날’ 집회에서도 실망스런 모습이 목격됐다. 야당 대권 주자들인 문재인 전 민주당 대표와 안희정 충남지사, 이재명 성남시장이 참석해 '탄핵' 구호를 외치며 헌재를 압박한 것이다. 특히 이 시장은 “헌재가 탄핵을 인용하지 않으면 승복하지 않고 끝까지 싸우겠다"고 말했다. 현직 지자체장 입에서 이렇게 헌재의 권위와 법치주의를 통째로 무시하는 발언이 나오다니 어안이 벙벙하다.
탄핵을 둘러싼 양측의 갈등이 나라를 두동강낼 수준으로 심화되고 있음을 보여주는 방증들이다. 이런 국가적 위기 상황에선 정치 지도자들이 역할을 해야한다. 대선용 표몰이를 떠나 탄핵의 후유증을 극소화하고 국론 분열을 막기위한 분별있는 행동이 어느 때보다 절실하다. 하지만 파국을 막기위해 지지층에 자제를 호소하는 책임감있는 대선 주자는 눈씻고 봐도 보이지 않는다. 오히려 자극적인 언사로 헌재를 압박, 극단적 여론이나 행동을 부추기고 있을 뿐이다. 특히 야권 대선 주자들은 “기각은 상상도 어렵다”(문재인) 거나 “기각 자체를 상정하지 않겠다”(안희정)처럼 헌재가 기각 결정을 내리더라도 승복하겠다는 말을 의도적으로 피하고 있다. 이재명 시장처럼 대놓고 “기각시엔 (헌재에)책임을 묻겠다”며 불복 의사를 밝히는 후보도 있다. 법치를 부정하지 않고선 할 수 없는 대선 후보들의 이런 언행을 보면 헌재가 어떤 결정을 내리더라도 그 이후가 더욱 걱정이다. 탄핵 인용시엔 태극기 세력, 기각시엔 촛불 세력의 강력한 반발로 해방직후 좌우익 대립 이 재현된 듯 정국이 극도로 불안해질 수 있다. 그럴 경우 대선에서 누가 집권해도 나라를 제대로 끌고가기 어려울 것이다. 대선 후보들을 비롯한 정치인들은 지금부터 헌재 심판 이후 예상되는 국론 분열과 갈등 치유에 적극적으로 나서야 한다.
여권 일각에선 박 대통령의 하야 결단과 정치권의 타협을 모색하는 움직임도 있다. 박 대통령의 즉각 하야를 전제로 탄핵과 사법처리를 중단시켜 파국을 막자는 것이다. 그러나 청와대와 야당 모두 부정적 입장을 보여 협상이 진전되지 못하고 있다.
나라가 지금처럼 분열된 상황에서 이르면 10여일뒤 헌재의 탄핵 결정이 내려지면 대한민국 은 예측불허의 위기 상황에 빠져들 것이다. 여야 대선 주자들은 헌재 결정 승복 선언은 기본이고 헌재의 결정이전에 파국을 막을 수 있는 타협안 도출에 발벗고 나서야한다.